LeBron James Accused Of 'brand-building' After Tweeting Outrage At Ahmaud Arbery's Death

The tragic Ahmaud Arbery death case has led to an increased furore all across the US. There have been calls from various sections of society to bring to justice the perpetrators the heinous act. The Ahmaud Arbery death occurred in Georgia when Arbery was out on his usual jog. He was gunned down by two white men, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael who is aged 34. The Ahmaud Arbery video recently got leaked on social media this week, two months after he was gunned down by Travis McMichael. A host of celebrities and sports personalities have spoken in support of the late Ahmaud Arbery calling for an immediate arrest in the case followed by rightful prosecution of the guilty parties. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also took to Twitter to express his outrage over the incident and offer his condolences to the Ahmaud Arbery's family.

Also Read | Dennis Rodman confident Scottie Pippen would be better than LeBron James in the 90s

Ahmaud Arbery video

Video of #AhmaudArbery being lynched by white supremacists in GA. The killers were never charged and all the city and law enforcement officials in that town are complicit in this lynching.



They are NOT going to produce justice.



It’s up to Black people to produce justice pic.twitter.com/Ww0As8TLa9 — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) May 5, 2020

Also Read | LeBron James, Kyrie Irving express anger in delayed justice in Ahmaud Arbery death

LeBron James accused of 'brand-building' after tweeting outrage at Ahmaud Arbery death

Ahmaud Arbery LeBron James Tweet

We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the..... pic.twitter.com/r1PNxs8Vgn — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 6, 2020

Also Read | Was LeBron James caught cheating on wife Savannah James with Sofia Jamora?

The Ahmaud Arbery killing incident has taken the whole of America by storm. The Ahmaud Arbery LeBron James tweet was published on May 6, 2020, on the James' official Twitter handle. However, there were some people who had their own interpretation of why LeBron James chose to post that comment on his Twitter handle.

Fox Sports 1 journalist Jason Whitlock accused LeBron James of using the Ahmaud Arbery killing incident for building his own brand. The journalist replied to LeBron's tweet by saying, "This isn't helpful. It's twitter trolling. It's using this man's tragedy to build a brand as more outspoken than Michael Jordan. There are all kinds of ways to draw attention to this tragedy. Suggesting that we are hunted everyday/every time is just s**t-stirring."

The Ahmaud Arbery killing has caused national outrage to swell in an already unstable US environment that is trying to cope with increasing COVID-19 related deaths as of now. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of Gregory and Travis McMichael earlier today. The McMichaels were jailed on charges of aggravated assault and murder.

Also Read | Father-son duo charged in the Ahmaud Arbery killing case in Georgia

Father-son Georgian duo have been arrested in connection with Ahmaud Arbery killing incident

Gregory & Travis McMichael have been arrested for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. There will be a press conference tomorrow morning at 9 AM in Brunswick, GA (1 Conservation Way). https://t.co/jBhe4eIpeW pic.twitter.com/PEsOdnyXdR — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) May 8, 2020

Also Read | US: Georgia prosecutor wants to bring Ahmaud Arbery death case to grand jury