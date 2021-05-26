Trae Young Girlfriend: Who Is The Atlanta Hawks Star Dating Currently?

Over the last few years, Trae Young has become one of the most popular young players in the NBA. His style of play has been impressive and has helped the Atlanta Hawks earn a spot in the 2021 NBA playoffs. Here are few details about the young NBA star's life, ranging from his relationship status and NBA salary.

Trae Young girlfriend: Who is Trae Young dating now?

According to reports, the 22-year-old Hawks star is dating Shelby Danae Miller, an Oklahoma cheerleader. While not much is known about their relationship, they reportedly met in college (Oklahoma University), where they fell in love. It is also not known when they started dating but were often featured in Young's Instagram feed.

Now, Miller often posts on Instagram, some of her posts featuring the NBA star. She last shared a photo early in May, at an NBA game. They have Valentine's Day photos together, along with a few snaps Miller uploaded over the past few months. Young, who posts about NBA and basketball more, seldom shares parts of his private life online.

Is Trae Young married?

No, Trae Young is reportedly unmarried as of now.

Trae Young stats

This season, Trae Young is averaging 25.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game. He shot 43.8% from the field, and 34.3% from the three-point range. During their last postseason victory, Young posted 32 points, 7 rebounds and 10 assists, shooting 47.8% from the field.

"I've always looked at it that I'm doing something right if I'm affecting them with my play that much that they hate me that much," said after the game, speaking of the hate he got at Madison Square Garden. "I'm obviously doing something right and just got to let my play do the talking".

With his last-second runner, Young lifted the team to their 107-105 win on Sunday (Monday IST). He drew fouls, irritated the Knicks and the fans, and shot 100% from the free-throw line. "He's small but he's a tough kid and he's not afraid," Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said about his performance.

"This is a coming-out party for him and he's ready to do it," Lou Willaims said. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 18 points for the team. This was the Hawks first postseason game since 2017.

Trae Young salary

Currently, Trae Young is signed to a four-year, $26,527,711 contract with the Hawks. This included $26,527,711 guaranteed, with an average salary of $6,631,928. This season, he is to earn $6,571,800.

(Image credits: Shelby Danae Miller Instagram)