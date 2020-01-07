The Debate
Trae Young Votes For Vince Carter To Feature In NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Vinsanity Back?

Basketball News

Vince Carter put on a memorable show 20 years ago at the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. However, Trae Youg wants him to repeat the feat on the 20-year anniversary.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Trae Young

Vince Carter is, by all means, the man of the hour in the NBA. As he took the court when the Atlanta Hawks faced off against the Indiana Pacers at the State Farm Arena, the crowd erupted in applause for the eight-time NBA All-Star. The reason? Vince Carter became the first player in the history of the NBA to suit up in the league in four calendar decades. However, Vince Carter's teammate Trae Young believes he needs a more fitting send-off after Carter announces his decision to retire at the end of the season. 

Also Read | Vince Carter Etches His Name In NBA's History Books With Longevity Spread Across 4 Decades

Trae Young campaigns for Vince Carter to participate in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Twenty years after arguably the most memorable NBA Slam Dunk Contest, Trae Young put his weight behind his Atlanta Hawks teammate Vince Carter to participate in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Interestingly, when Vince Carter put on that show at the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, Trae Young would have been barely two years old. However, Young clearly is a fan of Vince Carter's 2000 show as the Hawks point guard took to Twitter to put in his vote of confidence. 

Also Read | Trae Young Has 41 Points To Power Hawks Past Pacers, 116-111

Vince Carter turns 43 later this month. Earlier this season, the former Raptors man announced his decision to retire at the end of the current season. If he were to acquiesce to Trae Young's wishes, it would be a fitting send-off for a player who has written his name in the NBA's history books. So far, only Lakers center Dwight Howard has confirmed his participation in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. The event will take place on February 15 as part of the NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. It is also the 20-year anniversary of, what would later be dubbed as the 'Vince Carter dunk contest'.

Also Read | Trae Young 'annoyed' By Unfair Comparisons With Mavericks Star Luka Doncic

Also Read | NBA: Trae Young Nutmegs Opponent, Scores Jumper & Stares Down Denver Nuggets Bench

Published:
COMMENT
