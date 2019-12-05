Trae Young 'annoyed' By Unfair Comparisons With Mavericks Star Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic and Trae Young made their NBA debut last season, but their careers have been on a completely different path. The Hawks held the No 3 pick in the 2018 draft when they selected Doncic. Young was taken two picks later by the Mavericks. The two teams agreed to swap their draft rights, with Atlanta also receiving a 2019 lottery-protected first-round pick in the deal.

Trae Young, Luka Doncic's careers so far

Ever since the trade took place, Doncic has become one of the biggest stars in the NBA winning Rookie of the Year award last season and is an early-season MVP candidate this season. The 20-year-old nearly averages a triple-double with 30.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.4 assists through 20 games in 2019-20.

Also Read: Trae Young Reveals That He Felt Disrespected After The NBA Draft Night Trade

For Trae Young, things haven't gone exactly the way he would have expected to go in Atlanta. He finished second to Doncic in Rookie of the Year voting last year. This year the 21-year-old has been terrific through the first 20 games this season, averaging 28.2 points and 8.3 assists per contest.

Also Read: Luka Doncic Creates NBA History By Scoring 600 PTS, 200 REB And 150 AST In 1st 20 Games

NBA: Trae Young on comparison with Luka Doncic

The Atlanta Hawks star told ESPN that he is tired of the questions linking him and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. He said it was annoying just getting asked about (the trade) all the time. He also said that he knows it comes with it and he didn't ask for it to happen, but it happened. It's two totally different situations, two totally different players.

Also Read: NBA: Trae Young Nutmegs Opponent, Scores Jumper & Stares Down Denver Nuggets Bench

NBA: Trae Young and Luka Doncic season so far

While the link between Young and Doncic will be made forever, the difference between the two young stars this season has been their team performance. Doncic's performance this season has helped Dallas Mavericks reach the fourth position in the Western Conference points table with a 15-6 (win-loss) record.

Also Read: Luka Doncic Humiliates LeBron James With Signature Step-back 3-pointer, Crowd Goes Berserk

Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, haven't made the progress this season despite Young's superb individual performance. The team has the third-worst record in the NBA at 5-17 (win-loss) record ahead of only the New York Knicks (4-17) and Golden State Warriors (4-19).