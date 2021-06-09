Utah Jazz fans chant “Playoff P” and “Overrated” as Clippers' Paul George gets trolled

Utah Jazz came out on top and clinched a Game 1 win in the Clippers vs Jazz series. The Vivint Arena was loud and was actively part of the game making it difficult for the Clippers, especially Paul George. The Jazz fans went about with the "Playoff P" and "overrated" chants which made it difficult for the player. George has faced the hostile Jazz fans since he was an Oklahoma player when things got heated between the two teams in the Playoff series in 2018.

Paul George chants by Jazz fans

Paul George returned to Utah and heard "Playoff P" and "overrated" chants. PG welcomes the taunts and says he will be more decisive in G2: "I like it. That (taunting) part doesn't get to me. It's all respect...As an opposing player, you kind of want that." https://t.co/O1gYdz3YKC — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) June 9, 2021

Utah Jazz played to their strengths and kept racking 3 pointers, putting pressure on the Clippers. The superstar duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard was not having a great night and to make things worse, the Jazz fans kept chanting "Playoff P", "Overrated" and the old chants from the OKC days, "Pushoff P", to distract the All-star. When asked about how he felt about the chants and playing in such an environment, George said, "I mean I like it. That part doesn't get to me. You know it's all respect, I've had good games here and I've had bad games here but the important thing is the game and to be honest, you want that as an opposing player."

Clippers vs Jazz Game 1

The Clippers vs Jazz series is one of the most interesting matchups in the League as these are two of the best 3-point shooting units and they proved it in Game 1. Utah shot 17 threes during the game and the Clippers shot 16 but at higher efficiency of 38%. Donovan Mitchell was once again the star of the night, his 45 points helped the Jazz to make a comeback into the game in the second half.

After a tough 7-game series against the Mavs, the Clippers came out really good in the first half and went into the halftime break with a healthy 13-point lead. The game slipped away in the 3rd quarter where the Clippers scored only 19 points as opposed to the 32 scored by the Jazz. Paul George had a bad first half but he came back strong in the 4th quarter, scoring a clutch 3 which reduced the lead to 3 with a final possession to play which was eventually blocked by Rudy Gobert.

Where to watch Clippers vs Jazz Game 2

Game 2 will be aired on ESPN and TNT nationally. Streams are also available on Sling Tv and Fubot TV. Canadian fans can now watch the games on the TSN network. Indian fans will have to buy the NBA League pass which is available on the official NBA app and the website.

Picture Credits: AP