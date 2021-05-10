Utah Jazz Vs Golden State Warriors: NBA Preview, Predictions And Playoffs Chances

The Utah Jazz, who have been at the top of the league for most of the 2020-21 season, will be facing the Golden State Warriors for their next game. The Warriors, though challenged with various obstacles this season, have fought their way to the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The Dubs will play after winning four of their last five games, while the Jazz are on their own five-game winning streak.

While the Jazz continue to play well, they have played the second half of the NBA season without Donovan Mitchell (out since April 16) and Mike Conley. During the team's last game, Georges Niang scored 24 points for the team. "It's a true testament to all the guys we have in the locker room, especially with the injuries we have," Niang said. "Everybody's stepping up".

The Warriors, on the other hand, are gearing up for the play-in tournament. As per their current position, the team will end up playing the Los Angeles Lakers. The team excelled against the OKC Thunder, scoring franchise-best 27 three-pointers on Saturday (Sunday IST) during the team's 136-97 home game. Steph Curry scored 49 points, which included 11 three-pointers.

"Offensively, it's just trying to create any kind of space, and when you see the first two go down, you start to find another level of confidence," Curry said after the game. "You try to create an avalanche from there".

Art is to be appreciated.@StephenCurry30 is having a monster year. pic.twitter.com/PXX4p9DumW — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 9, 2021

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction

The Utah Jazz will beat the Golden State Warriors as per the Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction of the pundits.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors streaming details: Where to watch Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors live telecast in India?

The Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors streaming in USA can be done via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local NBA live broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live: How to watch NBA on TV in USA

Date and Time: Monday, May 10, 10:00 PM EST (Tuesday, May 11, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California.

Jazz vs Warriors NBA channel (the USA only) – NBC Sports Bay Area, AT&T Sportsnet and NBA TV

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors team news

Golden State Warriors

James Wiseman – Out for the season, knee

Kelly Oubre Jr – Out, wrist

Eric Paschall – Out, hip

Damion Lee – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Klay Thompson – Out for the season, right Achilles

Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell – Out, ankle

Juwan Morgan – Out, heel

Mike Conley – Out, hamstring

(Image credits: AP)