Vanessa Bryant And 18-year-old Natalia Honour "Best Girl Dad" Kobe On Father's Day

This week, everyone celebrated Father's Day 2021, posting numerous images on social media. Vanessa Bryant chose to celebrate "girl dad" Kobe Bryant on the occasion. Their eldest daughter Natalia Bryant also turned to celebrate Father's Day on Instagram. Fans and other celebrities liked and shared the posts, all of them missing the late Los Angeles Lakers legend and Gianna.

Vanessa Bryant shares image of her and Kobe Bryant children on Father's Day

"To the best girl dad~ Happy Father’s Day, Papi. We love you forever and always, always and forever. Love you always, Nani, Gigi, B.B, Koko and VB," she wrote, adding a red heart in the end. Like her post, the comments were a sea of red hearts, celebrating Kobe Bryant for the father he was. While there is no Vanessa in the image, Bryant is holding a baby Capri in his arms, while the other girls (Gianna, Bianka and Natalia) surround him.

"Happy Father’s Day! I love you Dad," Natalia wrote in her post, limiting the comments on her post. It is a throwback picture, which features Bryant smiling at the camera while Natalia is on the swing. People who could comment on the post sent best wishes Natalia's way, wishing everyone a happy Father's Day as well.

Along with posts for Father's Day, the mother-daughter duo also shared pictures of Capri's second birthday. "Happy 2nd Birthday, Koko Bean!" Natalia wrote on IG in a cute photo where both girls are smiling at the camera. Vanessa, on the other hand, posted a series of photos for Capri's birthday along with an emotional caption.

"Happy 2nd Birthday, Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and B.B. love you so much! You are our beautiful ray of light," she wrote, adding that she had only brought light to their life. "May you be blessed with many more happy, healthy and wonderful birthdays. We love you Koko-Bean! Happy birthday".

Vanessa shared four photos from a photoshoot, the last two also featuring the adorable four-year-old Bianka Bryant. Vanessa then went on to share photos from Capri's birthday party which was held on a beach. While there were various shots of Capri, Vanessa also shared snaps of others who attended the party.

A couple of days ago, Vanessa and Natalia were also seen at the F9 World Premiere, both sharing photos of themselves with the cast. "F9 Premiere with my baby @nataliabryant," Vanessa wrote, while Natalia shared her own set of photos on Instagram.

