Vanessa Bryant Celebrates First Christmas Without Kobe And Gianna: 'Forever In Our Hearts'

In January, the world lost Kobe Bryant and Gianna to a tragic helicopter crash, sending the world into a state of mourning for months. Players and fans continued with tributes, while Vanessa Bryant continued to mourn, occasionally sharing some memories while constantly remembering her loved ones. With the holiday season here, Vanessa celebrated her first Christmas without Bryant and Gianna.

Vanessa Bryant celebrates first Christmas without Kobe Bryant and Gianna

On Friday (Saturday IST), Vanessa shares a throwback photo on her now-public Instagram account. The old photo featured their entire family, while the latest photo had her posing with her three daughters – Natalia (17), Bianka (4) and Capri (1). All of them wore black and same shoes, which was shared with an older photo with Bryant and Gianna.

"Always Together, Never Apart Together Forever In Our Hearts," Vanessa wrote, before adding all of their names in a line. Her Instagram story featured some more glimpses of their holidays, showing off their fireplace and decorations. In the photo shared, Vanessa revealed that she had added Bryant and Gianna's stockings at the fireplace.

Vanessa Bryant Christmas tree

While Vanessa herself did not share a Christmas tree photo, she had shared Instagram stories featuring one of them. Earlier this week on Wednesday, Vanessa shared an image of a rose Christmas tree that her florist friend Jeff Leatham had gifted her. "Look how gorgeous it is. Isn't it beautiful?" Vanessa asks, emotional over the gorgeous gift. Back in April, Leatham had gifted her a rose boquet for the first anniversary she spent without the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Vanessa Bryant mom

While the Bryants seem to be enjoying their holidays, Vanessa is involved in a legal battle with her mother. With the lawsuit, her motther Sofia Laine accused she had no choice but to lash out as Vanessa was abandoning her 70-year-old mother. As per USA Today Sports, Vanessa says she has been supporting Laine for almost 20 years. "I have always been a stay-at-home mother and my husband and I were our daughters' full-time caregivers," she said, refusing to agree with her mother. She added that her mother is not aware of how it affects them, and only babysat the older girls a few times as toddlers.

