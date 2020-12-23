Vanessa Bryant's Mother Discloses Reason Behind 'suing' Her Daughter For $5 Million

Months ago, Vanessa Bryant’s mother Sofia Laine went public to speak about her daughter throwing her out of the house she lived in, candid about the unfair treatment she has faced. While Vanessa denies those allegations, Laine states that she was treated unfairly after Kobe Bryant passed away on January 26, 2020. In a recent interview, Laine explained her side once again, revealing why she sued her daughter for $5 million.

Sofia Laine sues Vanessa Bryant for $5 million

With the lawsuit, Laine accused she had no choice but to lash out as Vanessa was abandoning her 70-year-old mother. "

"I am nearly 70 years old, my health is deteriorating, and my own daughter is dong this to me?" Laine told TMZ, claiming she had become their nanny for years. Vanessa challenged her claim, accusing her mother of extortion.

As per USA Today Sports, Vanessa says she has been supporting Laine for almost 20 years. "I have always been a stay-at-home mother and my husband and I were our daughters' full-time caregivers," she said, refusing to agree with her mother. She added that her mother is not aware of how it affects them, and only babysat the older girls a few times as toddlers.

Now, Laine has spoken about Vanessa, and the reason behind the lawsuit.

Why is Vanessa Bryant mom suing her?

"Although I filed a lawsuit, I did not make any public comments and was hoping for the court process to run its course without the publicity, as hurtful as it is. I did not want this and do not want this,” Laine said while speaking to TMZ.

Yet, Laine explains she did not have a choice, as Vanessa has made it a "public quarrel". She is apparently dissapointed and hurt by her daughter's actions, in disbelief that her own daughter is doing this to her.

Stating she has nothing to hide, Laine explained that the $96.00 hourly wage mentioned was set by Vanessa herself.

She further explains that Vanessa completed a rental application in her name without her knowledge, writing down that she earned $200,000 annually ($96 hourly).

As per Laine's lawsuit, she was Bryant's unpaid nanny and personal assistant. It added that Bryant, before his death, had promised to take care of her for the "rest of her life". "Unfortunately, Kobe Bryant's promises did not see the light of day as he is now deceased, and Vanessa Bryant took each and every step she could to void and cancel all of Kobe Bryant's promises made to (Laine)," reads Laine's lawsuit.

Per reports, Laine is also seeking a Mercedes SUV and a house through the lawsuit.

(Image credits: Vanessa Bryant Instagram)