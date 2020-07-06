Vanessa Bryant Lobbies Congress To Pass A Helicopter Safety Bill After Kobe Bryant's Death

In the aftermath of tragically losing her husband and daughter, Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Vanessa Bryant has requested Congress to pass a bill mandating stricter security standards for helicopters carrying more than six passengers. The bill - out of respect for Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant - is called the "Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act" and was introduced by Democratic lawmakers on June 18. The Kobe Bryant helicopter crash took place on January 26, 2020, and all the nine passengers on board were killed.

ALSO READ: NBA Emphasizes Mental Health As Teams Await Disney ‘bubble’

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Vanessa Bryant urges Congress to pass new helicopter safety bill

The "Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act" bill mandates that all helicopters carrying more than six passengers must have extra safety features. These safety features include a Terrain Awareness and Warning System, a cockpit voice recorder, as well as a flight data recorder. Vanessa Bryant believes that these features might have prevented the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash which resulted in nine fatalities including her husband and daughter.

ALSO READ: The Carter Effect Crosses Borders, NBA Fan From Mumbai Fulfills Lifelong 'Vinsanity' Dream

The bill was originally introduced to Congress in January, immediately after the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash. However, the bill was then amended by Vanessa Bryant after contacting California's State Representative Brad Sherman. Having lost two of her loved ones, Vanessa Bryant believes the safety features will save many more lives in the future and has urged Congress to pass the new bill.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Kobe Bryant daughters

Kobe and Gianna Bryant tragically passed away earlier this year. However, the late NBA legend is survived by his three daughters and wife Vanessa Bryant. The three Kobe Bryant daughters are Natalia Diamante Bryant, Bianka Bella Bryant, Capri Kobe Bryant.

ALSO READ: Most Of WNBAs Older Coaches OK With Florida Virus Risk

Kobe Bryant daughters: Vanessa Bryant tattoo for Kobe and Gianna

In remembrance of her late husband and daughter, Gianna got her daughter's name tattooed on her wrist. Vanessa Bryant also got a 'sweet' message from her husband Kobe Bryant tattooed on her neck. Tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado shared Vanessa Bryant's ink collection. According to the hashtags from Hurtado, Vanessa got these tattoos back in February but opted to unveil them only in June.

ALSO READ: NBPA Matches $400,000 In Grants For Kevin Durant, James Harden And Other NBA Stars

Image Credits - AP