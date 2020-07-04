NBPA Matches $400,000 In Grants For Kevin Durant, James Harden And Other NBA Stars

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation has announced a whopping $400,000 in donations to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic by matching the grants of a number of NBA stars. The NBPA partnered with 24 current and former NBA stars who have chipped in with financial aid since May. A number of top NBA stars including Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kevin Love have all made donations to those affected by the pandemic and the NBPA released a statement in relation to matching the players' grants.

Over the last two months, the NBPA Foundation provided $400,000 in matching player brants on behalf of 24 players to address the health and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.



Link to full press release here: https://t.co/fFIlTtHfdf pic.twitter.com/cMBcibRlUl — NBPA (@TheNBPA) July 3, 2020

NBPA donation worth $400,000: NBA superstars Kevin Durant, James Harden's contributions

On Friday, the official Twitter account of the NBPA announced its donation worth $400,000 which was raised in partnership with 24 current and former NBA stars. The statement from the NBPA included the 24 NBA stars and their charitable institutes. Most of the funds raised by the NBPA were allocated towards providing food for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant partnered with the GiveDirectly foundation. The objective of the GiveDirectly foundation is to provide one-time cash disbursements for families with low income that have been impacted by the global pandemic in Maryland. Along with Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets superstar James Harden donated funds for low-income families to purchase groceries and basic supplies for the locals in Houston.

The NBA suspended its 2019-20 campaign in mid-March when Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Amid the pandemic, the USA is also going through a period of social unrest with a number of NBA stars supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. The USA has been the worst-hit nation from the coronavirus pandemic, reporting over 132,101 deaths according to Worldometer.

NBA restart set for July 30

The NBA restart is set for later this month with July 30 tipped as the date for resumption. On June 4, the NBA's Board of Governors approved the competitive format for the resumption of the NBA 2019-20 season. The NBA restart will see 22 teams returning to action with completion of the regular season taking place in the Orlando bubble at Walt Disney World, Florida, with no fans in attendance.

Image Credits - NBA.com / Kevin Durant Instagram