Vanessa Bryant Pens Emotional Message On 'Mamba Mentality', Kobe Bryant Fans Won Over

Last year, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash. The deaths brought forth a wave of mourning as everyone from fans to friends paid their tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers legend, honouring him in unique ways. Vanessa Bryant, on her end, has been vocal with fans, always sharing various things about him with them as the Kobe Bryant death has had the biggest impact on her life.

Kobe Bryant death: Vanessa Bryant posts letter for Mamba fans

Vanessa's recent letter, reposted from Mamba & Mambacita Sports Fdn account, is addressed to Kobe Bryant fans, who have stayed loyal to the Lakers icon. While thanking people over the Kobe Bryant Foundation, Vanessa also details out what she is thankful for. "Thank you for carrying my husband's Mamba Mentality forward," she wrote, thanking everyone for supporting the foundation and continuing their legacies.

Fans left heartfelt messages in the comments, many stating that they were also Gianna fans. Like her father, Gianna too was also playing basketball, aiming to one day play in the WNBA. The merchandise released along with the letter apparently sold out in minutes. Some even said that it is more than about them being fans, as it is a mentality.

Vanessa Bryant children

Apart from Gianna, Bryant and Vanessa share three more daughters – Natalia, Bianka and Capri. Vanessa has always active enough on social media, often posting moments involving her daughters. After Bryant and Gianna's death, Vanessa has spoken about going on because of her daughters, and how they are her strength. She often shared photos and videos on Instagram, some even from their family outings.

Natalia, their oldest daughter, was recently accepted into the University of Southern California along with a handful of other universities. Vanessa posted celebration videos and photos on Instagram, congratulating her daughter. In one video, Natalia is seen enjoying with her sisters Capri and Bianka, elated from getting into USC.

Before that, Natalia and Vanessa even got tattoos. They shared the process on Instagram, Vanessa getting tattoos to honour Gianna and Bryant. Natalia's tattoo read "muse". Before, the 18-year-old also reportedly signed a modelling contract, for which Vanessa was really proud. The Vanessa Bryant children posts have received lot of love on social media more often than not.

Kobe Bryant net worth

At the time of the Kobe Bryant death, the player was estimated to be worth around $600 million, which includes the Kobe Bryant Foundation. Vanessa is said to be the sole heir to his empire. The Kobe Bryant net worth also included $680 million from NBA salary and endorsements during his career. In 2016, he also set up a $100 million VC fund with Jeff Stibel, which invests in media, tech and data.

Disclaimer: The above Kobe Bryant net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

(Image credits: Vanessa Bryant Instagram)