Vanessa Bryant Remembers Meeting Kobe For The First Time In Disneyland 21 Years Ago

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, has made it a point to remember her husband on many marked milestones the couple celebrated during their time together. The NBA legend along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a tragic helicopter crash in January this year, which also saw the deaths of nine fellow passengers. Now, shortly after celebrating her first thanksgiving without Kobe, Vanessa has jogged down the memory lane to remember the first time the couple met way back in 1999.

Kobe Bryant death: Vanessa Bryant shares her first memory of the Lakers legend

On Friday, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the couple first meeting each other. The 38-year-old shared a picture of them adorably locked in an embrace at Disneyland, suggesting that it was love at first sight when they met each other. Back in the day, Kobe was 20 years old, in just his third season with the Lakers while Vanessa was 17. Six months after the fateful day, Vanessa and Kobe got engaged, before their marriage in 2001. The couple had four daughters in Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri. Tragically, Gianna passed away with her father in the horrific helicopter crash earlier this year.

It’s confirmed. Vanessa Bryant had the worst Thanksgiving. Yesterday was the anniversary of their meeting for the FIRST TIME! My HEART! pic.twitter.com/BuswfxbIUy — JenelleEvansPᵃRᵒᵈʸ 🌐 (@j_evans1219) November 28, 2020

Incidentally, Kobe Bryant had also shared the personal milestone last year on his Instagram account. The late Lakers legend quite naturally had fond memories from their first meeting and the couple travelled to Disneyland to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the eventful day. Vanessa and Kobe's marriage was tested after the sexual assault case in 2004, but the couple weathered the storm and stayed together until the latter's untimely passing.

Vanessa Bryant had earlier in April written a heartfelt wish for her late husband on what would have been his 42nd birthday. The 38-year-old said that she deeply missed his presence and all the little things he did for her and his daughters. Vanessa thanked Kobe for 'growing up with her' and teaching her to be strong and see the best in people. The 38-year-old had also written heartfelt wishes on what would have been their 19th wedding anniversary in April.

(Image Courtesy: Kobe Bryant Instagram)