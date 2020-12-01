Andrew Bogut Net Worth: How Much Is The Former Golden State Warriors Star Worth?

Former Golden State Warriors star Andrew Bogut announced his retirement from professional basketball after a stellar 15-year career. The 35-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most successful Australian players to have featured in the NBA and has been credited with re-vitalising the Australian NBL scene. Here's a look at the Andrew Bogut net worth, his career earnings, NBA contracts and career stats.

Also Read: Warriors Champion Andrew Bogut To Retire, Says Playing Is "not Worth It" Anymore

Andrew Bogut net worth: Andrew Bogut career earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Andrew Bogut's net worth amounts to $24 million. Much of the 35-year-old's net worth can be attributed to his career as a professional basketball player for a host of franchises in the NBA. Bogut plied his trade in the NBA for 14 years, earning his fortune by playing for the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Spotrac, Bogut earned a staggering $117 million from his 14-year stint in the NBA. He earned $486,892 from his final season in the NBA which culminated with the 2018/29 season. Injuries took a toll on him in the latter stages of his career, and the 35-year-old announced his retirement on December 1.

Also Read: Steph Curry, Body Armour To Launch "Curry Brand" To Rival Nike's Jordan Brand

Andrew Bogut career earnings: Andrew Bogut NBA contracts and career

A leader. A champion. A Warrior through and through.



Thank you for the countless memories, @andrewbogut. Enjoy retirement 💙 pic.twitter.com/LvAUY1B6IE — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 30, 2020

Andrew Bogut was signed by the Milwaukee Bucks with the first overall pick in the 2005 NBA draft after a stellar two years with the Utah Utes. In 2012, Bucks traded Bogut and Stephen Jackson to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Monta Ellis, Ekpe Udoh and Kwame Brown. The Australian achieved his peak in San Francisco and played a vital role in their championship run in 2015. Bogut was however traded to the Dallas Mavericks in order to make space for the incoming Kevin Durant in 2016.

Also Read: LeBron James Loves Jared Dudley's MJ-esque 'I'm Back' Post After Signing New Lakers Deal

However, the Australian's niggles started to haunt him big time and was traded, along with Justin Anderson and a protected first-round pick, to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Nerlens Noel less than a year after joining the Mavericks. The 76ers waived off Bogut just four days after signing him and the Australian proceeded to sign for the Cavaliers, where he played 56 seconds before a season-ending injury saw him waived off.

Bogut enjoyed a short stint with the Los Angeles Lakers before returning to Golden State later. He enjoyed a revival of sorts at Sydney, but injuries took a toll on him and he subsequently quit the sport.

Also Read: LeBron James Could Be Open To Pau Gasol's Return To The Lakers For One Final Season

Andrew Bogut NBA contracts: Andrew Bogut career stats

In his seven seasons with Milwaukee, Andrew Bogut featured in the All-NBA Third Team in 2010 and was the NBA blocks leader in 2011. Bogut averaged 9.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for 14 NBA seasons. He even had 1.5 blocked per game while shooting 53.5% from the ground. The Australian is widely regarded for his impact to the Warriors after joining them in 2012, and their 2015 championship win is the only ring the Australian won in his career.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)