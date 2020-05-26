Vanessa Bryant To Inherit Late Husband Kobe Bryant's $200 Million BodyArmor Share

At the time of his tragic death on January 26, NBA legend Kobe Bryant was the BodyArmor’s fourth-largest shareholder. Bryant's initial $5 million investment with BodyArmor is now reportedly worth $200 million. Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and his three surviving daughters will be interesting the Kobe Bryant BodyArmor shares.

Vanessa to inherit Bryant's $200 million stake from BodyArmor

During an interview with FOX Business, BodyArmor founder Mike Reopole revealed that Vanessa Bryant would receive Kobe Bryant's $200 million shares. In the interview, Reopole also talked about the Bryant's contribution towards the company and how it helped them grow. Apart from Bryant, Reopole, Coca-Cola and Keurig Dr Pepper are the only ones who owned larger equity shares.

Reopole revealed that he lost a close friend and the company lost it's founding father. Bryant invested $5 million in BodyArmor in 2013 to secure a 10 percent share. Now, the company is set to cross the $1 billion mark in retail revenues, which Reopole does not think would have happened, if Kobe was not a firm believer in the brand's potential back then. After BodyArmor's 2018 deal with Coca-Cola, Bryant's stake increased to $200 million.

Bryant was also a part of the company's board of directors and was one of their brand ambassadors. As per Reopole, the brand is the NBA legend's business legacy, as he saw potential in BodyArmor when they were 'under $5 million in sales'.

Vanessa Bryant inheritance

As per reports, Vanessa Bryant is the sole successor of Bryant's billion-dollar empire. Bryant's parents, who he had a troubled relationship with, also had no objection to Vanessa and his three remaining daughters inheriting his assets. Apart from the BodyArmor shares, Vanessa has reportedly inherited all of his estates along with a venture capital firm Bryant Stibel the Los Angeles Lakers legend co-founded along with Web.com founder Jeff Stibel. The firm is now worth a reported $2 billion. Two months after his death, two guardian ad litem were also appointed for Kobe Bryant's daughters – Natalia, Bianka and Capri – to represent their interest in the Kobe Bryant trust fund.

Words cannot express the heartbreak we feel right now. Kobe Bryant was more than a legend to us. He was an incredible friend to the entire BODYARMOR team and a devoted family man & father. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kobe’s family and everyone affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/d85ULa2HyX — BODYARMOR (@DrinkBODYARMOR) January 26, 2020

