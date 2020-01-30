Vanessa Bryant's Relationship With Kobe Bryant And Latest Statement

Vanessa Laine Bryant is the wife of former Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Kobe and their 13-year old daughter Gianna were killed when the Sikorsky S-76B chopper carrying them crashed into a hillside on January 26, 2020, Sunday.

Vanessa Bryant releases statement on Kobe Bryant and Gianna's death

Vanessa Bryant opened up for the first time since the death of her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna. She recently released a statement on her Instagram handle on Wednesday. On behalf of her kids and herself, Vanessa thanked the millions of people who had extended their support and love. She also thanked everyone for all their prayers. Vanessa also expressed that her family has been completely devastated by the sudden loss of her husband.

Vanessa's first meeting with Bryant

Vanessa met Kobe Bryant for the first time when she was just 17. She used to work as a background dancer in a music video. The duo got engaged within six months of their first meeting. Vanessa was still a senior in high school when they got hooked on April 18, 2001. Kobe's parents, his agent and other family members didn't grace the marriage ceremony as they did not support the union due to her age. Following this, Kobe Bryant reportedly ceased contact with his parents. However, the ice was finally broken after Vanessa welcomed their first child in 2003. The duo went on to have four children together, all daughters.

Image credits: Instagram | Vanessa Bryant

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.