Vanessa Bryant Angry As Company Operating Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Gets $603k Donation

As a COVID-19 stimulus aid, the company which owned and operated the helicopter late NBA legend Kobe Bryant was using received a $603,838 donation. The company, Island Express Helicopters Inc., was funded by CARES Act funding. As per reports, Vanessa Bryant uploaded a screenshot of the news on her Instagram account, which is now private.

Vanessa Bryant reacts to Island Express Helicopters receiving the $600k donation

Kobe Bryant helicopter company receives COVID-19 donation

As per reports, Vanessa Bryant reposted a screenshot of a Forbes article about the helicopter company receiving the donation and added heartbroken emojis to indicate she was upset with the situation. According to Forbes, Island Express Helicopters received a reported sum of $603,838 via the CARES Act funding. Vanessa has also sued the helicopter company in a wrongful death lawsuit. Forbes reported that the Kobe Bryant helicopter company grant was approved on May 1, but was made public after the Treasury Department updated its list on the website.

Vanessa Bryant lawsuit against the Kobe Bryant helicopter company

Vanessa Bryant reportedly filed the wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express helicopters in February. The lawsuit accuses that the company's breach of 'duty and negligence' was the cause of Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna's death. It further accused Kobe Bryant pilot Ara Zobayan of ‘negligent conduct’, for which the helicopter company was ‘vicariously liable’. As per recent reports, economic and monetary damages were added in a new case summary which was filed by Vanessa's lawyers earlier this month. The updated documents reportedly state that Vanessa 'seeks economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damages, and other relief as the court deems just and proper'. A specific amount was not mentioned in the 72-page document.

Kobe Bryant helicopter company and Ara Zobayan's brother respond to the Vanessa Bryant lawsuit

As per TMZ, The Island Express company stated that the passengers on board 'voluntarily assumed the risk of the accident' before the crash happened. The company refused Vanessa's claims for damages as both Bryant and Gianna were reportedly aware of the 'particular dangers' and consequences. Ara Zobayan's brother Berge also responded to Vanessa's claims via a seven-page document which stated that 'any injuries or damages to plaintiffs and/or their decedent was directly caused in full or in part by the negligence or fault of plaintiffs and/or their decedent'.

