Vanessa Bryant's 2021 To-do-list Includes Kobe's Helicopter Company AND Mother's Lawsuit

Vanessa Bryant has a bunch of things planned for 2021, ready to achieve everything she wants to. Nearly a year after Kobe Bryant and Gianna's death on January 26, 2020, Vanessa has shared a to-do list, mainly focusing on the late NBA legend and their 13-year-old Gigi – who was also on the crashed helicopter with Kobe and seven others.

Vanessa, who recently switched to a public account on Instagram again, went ahead and shared a video featuring multiple sticky notes. Three of them included lawsuits that she was involved in this last year – the helicopter company, the LA Sheriff's department and her mother Sofia Laine, who sued her last year.

Home, Kobe's statue, Mamba and Mambacita foundation, trademarks, the NBA Hall of Fame, Olympics, appraisals, publishing and Kobe Inc. were other things written in the video.

Kobe Bryant helicopter company lawsuit

Last February, Vanessa filed a lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp., where she sought general, economic and punitive damages. According to the lawsuit, the company’s breach of ‘duty and negligence’ was the cause of their deaths. Additionally, they also brought up Ara Zobayan's ‘negligent conduct’, which was apparently responsible for Bryant and Gianna's death.

Later, economic and monetary damages were added in a new case summary. The 72-page document was filed by Vanessa's lawyers and reportedly state that Vanessa 'seeks economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damages, and other relief as the court deems just and proper'. No particular amount was mentioned.

Vanessa has also sued the LA Sheriff's department, upset over the department sharing crash site photos even though they were not needed for an official investigation.

Vanessa Bryant sues mother after extortion case?

Though the 38-year-old has spoken up and exposed her mother, she is yet to sue her back. Vanessa accused Laine of extorting a financial windfall in the form of a "frivolous" and "disgraceful" lawsuit after Kobe Bryant and Gianna passed away. As per USA Today Sports, Vanessa says she has been supporting Laine for almost 20 years.

"I have always been a stay-at-home mother and my husband and I were our daughters' full-time caregivers," she said, refusing to agree with her mother's claims. As per Laine's lawsuit, she was Bryant's unpaid nanny and personal assistant. She added that Bryant, before his death, had promised to take care of her for the "rest of her life"

