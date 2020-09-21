Vanessa Bryant's Mother Claims Her Daughter Has Kicked Her Out Of Kobe Bryant's House

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26. Following Bryant's death, Vanessa has been vocal about being devasted about their loss, even referring to the whole situation as a "horrible nightmare". According to various reports, Vanessa's mother and her family had been her support system during the past few months, helping her deal with the devastating loss.

Also read | Kobe Bryant wife Vanessa Bryant lobbies Congress to pass a Helicopter Safety Bill after Kobe Bryant's death

Vanessa Bryant mother Sofia Laine accuses her daughter of kicked her out of the Bryant house

According to a US Weekly story published in February, Sofia Laine was Vanessa's rock after Bryant's death. They reported that Vanessa is incredibly close to her mother, who is constantly spending time with the girls and Vanessa. "She’s been keeping Vanessa strong and she’s the weight of her support system," their source revealed. However, in a yet-to-air interview, Laine reportedly claimed that Vanessa has kicked her out of the Bryant house.

Also read | Kobe Bryant wife Vanessa Bryant stands against decision to move Kobe Bryant's case to Orange County

During the preview of the sit-down interview with Univision, Laine speaks in Spanish, talking about Bryant and her daughter. While talking to David Valadez, Laine revealed that Bryant's private funeral has concluded. As the interview progresses, Laine breaks down in tears when asked about Vanessa. As per Laine, she's been asked to leave the Bryant house by Vanessa, who also asked her to return the car she was given. However, the reason for their supposed fallout is unknown, considering Vanessa was reported to have been relying on her close family and friends.

Also read | Vanessa Bryant shares endearing photos of Pau Gasol spending time with her daughters on IG: Vanessa Bryant kids

Since Bryant's death, Vanessa has also been involved in multiple lawsuits. As per reports, Vanessa filed a lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp which seeks 'general, economic and punitive damages'. The lawsuit accused the helicopter company of negligence, which they said was the cause of Bryant and Gianna's death. The documents further mentioned pilot Ara Zobayan, who they accuse of 'negligent conduct', for which the helicopter company is ‘vicariously liable’.

Per reports, Vanessa and her lawyers later updated the lawsuit. As per new court documents acquired and shared by E! News, Vanessa 'seeks economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damages, and other relief as the court deems just and proper'. While a specific amount was not mentioned in the document, it states that 'Kobe Bryant's future lost earnings equals hundreds of millions of dollars'.

Also read | Kobe Bryant wife: Vanessa Bryant thanks Kobe for love on 42nd birthday, calls his death "horrible nightmare"

(Image credits: AP)