Warriors Vs Grizzlies Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Game In India, UK And US?

The Golden State Warriors will face Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA 2021-22 match being held at the Chase Center on October 28. Warriors head into this match on back of a four-game winning streak and would look to continue their undefeated run in the ongoing season. Whereas, the Grizzlies are coming off a 116-96 loss to the Portland Trailblazers. With a record of 2-2 in the ongoing NBA season, the Grizzlies would look to earn their third victory of the game as they travel to the Warriors’ home.

Heading into the match, Ja Morant will be an x-factor for the Grizzlies as he currently averages 30.5 points per game while playing the four matches. Meanwhile, NBA star Stephen Curry will be the most important player for the Warriors if they look to win this game. Curry averages 29.0 points per game, along with an average of 8.3 rebounds in the four games that the team has won.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies, NBA 2021-22 match in India?

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the Warriors vs Grizzlies by tuning into the live streaming of the match on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of INR 1,499, or a monthly fee of INR 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start at 7:30 AM IST on Friday as per the Indian Standard Time.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies, NBA 2021-22 match in the US?

NBA fans in the United States(US) can enjoy the live telecast of the Warriors vs Grizzlies match by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels on their TV. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on the website and mobile application of the NBA by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies, NBA 2021-22 match in the UK?

Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom(UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the Warriors vs Grizzlies match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel. The live streaming of the match would be available on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 AM on Thursday in the UK.

(Image: AP)