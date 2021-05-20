Warriors Vs Lakers Sees Drake And Michael B. Jordan In Attendance As LeBron James Dazzles

Wednesday night’s play-in game between the Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers saw the big stars of Steph Curry and LeBron James on the court. However, there were a few more watching courtside as rapper Drake and actor Michael B. Jordan were also spotted in attendance. The two celebrities watched on as LeBron James stole the show at the death to confirm a playoffs berth for the Lakers.

Warriors vs Lakers: LeBron sends defending NBA champions to playoffs with last-gasp three-pointer

The two sides put on a thriller in their showdown to determine who would lay claim to the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and who would have to play on Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. Golden State appeared to be in full control when Curry hit a buzzer-beater to go up 13 at the half, but the Lakers came charging back to take a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter during their play-in tournament game at Staples Center on Wednesday.

In the end, the LA Lakers escaped with a 103-100 win over Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors. The Purple and Gold now advance to the 2021 NBA Playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference to face the No. 2 seed Phoenix Suns. LeBron James hit the game-winning 3-pointer to cap off his triple-double and lead the Lakers to a playoff-clinching victory. The 17-time All-Star finished with 22 points to go along with 11 rebounds and 10 assists while Anthony Davis chipped in 25 points and 12 rebounds of his own to help the Lakers' cause.

For the Warriors, Steph Curry had 37 points on 12-of-23 shooting but had six turnovers because of the Lakers' tough defense. The Warriors will now square off against the Grizzlies, who beat the San Antonio Spurs in the other play-in game, as they aim to take the final playoff spot in the West.

NBA play-in tournament results from Western Conference

Lakers 103-100 Warriors

Grizzlies 100-96 Spurs

NBA playoffs picture after Wednesday's play-in games in the West

The @Lakers clinch the West #7 seed, will take on Phoenix in First Round of the #NBAPlayoffs.



Grizzlies vs Warriors time and schedule

The Warriors beat the Grizzlies last Sunday at Chase Center in the regular-season finale, ensuring homecourt advantage for this Sunday. If the Warriors win on Friday, their season will continue in Salt Lake City. If Golden State loses, all eyes are on the offseason. The Grizzlies vs Warriors play-in tournament game on Friday, May 21 and is scheduled to commence at 9:00 PM ET (Saturday, May 22 at 6:30 AM IST)

