Warriors Vs Lakers: What Happened To Anthony Davis? Lakers Star Exits Game 5 Due To Injury

Golden State Warriors earned a 121-106 win over Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the ongoing Conference semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. While Warriors’ incredible comeback from trailing behind by 1-3 to forcing Game 6 became the talk of the town, there was another major talking point about Wednesday night’s match. The fourth quarter of the match saw Anthony Davis exiting due to a brutal injury.

Warriors vs Lakers: What happened to Anthony Davis?

The Los Angeles Lakers star suffered a brutal blow on his head due to an inadvertent forearm shot from Kevon Looney in the fourth quarter, with only seven minutes remaining on the clock. The incident unfolded after D'Angelo Russell went past the basket to prepare a layup. As Davis tried to keep Looney out of the box, the latter accidentally hit the former on the side of his head.

ALSO READ | Warriors Vs Lakers: Stephen Curry Nets More Points Than LeBron James As GSW Wins Match 5

He remained on the side of the floor for a couple of minutes, before being taken out of the game. A trainer was then seen looking at the 30-year-old on the bench, as he was escorted out of the tunnel after a few minutes. Here’s a look at what has been said about Davis’ injury.

Anthony Davis went to the locker room in a wheelchair midway through the 4th quarter after being elbowed in the face by Kevon Looney.



His status for Game 6 remains in question.#LALvsGSW #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/ZRZtA8xZs9 — HunnedPoints (@HunnedPoints) May 11, 2023

NBA News, Warriors vs Lakers: What has been said so far?

TNT’s Chris Haynes provided an update on the player and revealed he was being monitored for concussion. He was reportedly seen heading into the locker room in a wheelchair. Meanwhile, LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham also provided an update at the post-match press conference.

ALSO READ | NBA Playoffs: Stephen Curry, Warriors Stave Off Elimination, Force Game 6 By Beating Lakers 121-106

"He took a shot to the head," Ham said. "I just checked in on him. He seems to be doing really good already. That's where he's at and the status of it right now,” Ham said. As per the NBA Buzz, Haynes later revealed that Davis avoided a concussion and is doing much better.