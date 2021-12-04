Warriors Vs Suns: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

The Golden State Warriors are all set to take on the Phoenix Suns in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match on Friday night (as per local time) at the iconic Chase Center in California. The game is scheduled to commence live at 8:30 AM IST on December 4.

As things stand in the Western Conference, the Warriors are currently in second place with 18 wins, while the Suns currently lead with 19 wins, and are on a stunning 18-game winning streak. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting match, here is a look at how to watch NBA and the Warriors vs Suns live stream details in the US, India and the UK.

Warriors vs Suns live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA match live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Warriors vs Suns live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams and the NBA.

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Warriors vs Suns live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 3:00 AM BST on Saturday, December 4.

GAME DAY pic.twitter.com/9ji63o52Tb — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 3, 2021

Warriors vs Suns live stream details in the US

United States fans can watch NBA live on the ESPN Network. As for the Warriors vs Suns live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 3.

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns predicted line-ups

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard: Stephen Curry

Shooting Guard: Jordan Poole

Small Forward: Andrew Wiggins

Power Forward: Draymond Green

Centre: Kevon Looney

Injury concerns: Andre Iguodala (right knee soreness), Klay Thompson (right achilles injury), James Wiseman (right knee injury), Kelly Oubre Jr (wrist injury)

got a gameeee tomorrow @Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/ZS26Xu0tFi — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 2, 2021

Phoenix Suns:

Point Guard: Chris Paul

Shooting Guard: Landry Shamet

Small Forward: Mikal Bridges

Power Forward: Jae Crowder

Center: Deandre Ayton

Injury concerns: No injuries