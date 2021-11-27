Warriors Vs Trail Blazers: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

The Golden State Warriors are all set to take on the Portland Trail Blazers in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match on Friday night (as per local time) at the iconic Chase Center in California. The game is scheduled to commence live at 8:30 AM IST on November 27.

Ahead of the match, here is a look at how to watch NBA live and the Warriors vs Trail Blazers live stream details in the US, India and the UK.

Warriors vs Trail Blazers live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Warriors vs Trail Blazers live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams and the NBA.

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Warriors vs Trail Blazers live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 3:00 AM BST on November 27.

12-game Friday of NBA hoops!



▪️ Suns seek 15th straight win, visit Knicks

▪️ Hawks look to win 7th in a row, face Grizzlies

▪️ Bucks, Warriors and Timberwolves all go for 6th consecutive win



THIS WEEKEND ONLY lock in 50% off on NBA League Pass 🏀➡️ https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/aZO0JL98BK — NBA (@NBA) November 26, 2021

Warriors vs Trail Blazers live stream details in the US

United States fans can watch NBA live on the ESPN Network. As for the Warriors vs Trail Blazers live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 9:00 PM ET on November 26.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers predicted line-ups

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard: Stephen Curry

Shooting Guard: Jordan Poole

Small Forward: Andrew Wiggins

Power Forward: Draymond Green

Centre: Kevon Looney

Injury concerns: Andre Iguodala (right knee soreness), Klay Thompson (right achilles injury), James Wiseman (right knee injury)

that post-Thanksgiving meal feeling pic.twitter.com/O0q8wGaDCz — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 26, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers:

Point Guard: Damian Lillard

Shooting Guard: CJ McCollum

Small Forward: Norman Powell

Power Forward: Robert Covington

Center: Draymond Green

Injury concerns: Anfernee Simons (respiratory illness), Cody Zeller (right knee injury)