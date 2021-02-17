Can Washington Wizards Win NBA Title? Vegas Better Drops $10K For Ultimate $5M Reward

Last year, the Washington Wizards traded John Wall to the Houston Rockets, acquiring Russell Westbrook in return. The trade was aimed at improving the Wizards' game, hopefully even make the playoffs. However, as the 2020-21 season passes, the team remains at the bottom of the NBA table.

NBA news: Vegas better makes Wizards bet, can win $5,000,000

A bettor in Vegas just dropped $10K (!!!) on the Wizards to win the NBA title 🤔



Bet would pay $5 MILLION



(via @BetMGM) pic.twitter.com/WkiZ1DJFzb — br_betting (@br_betting) February 16, 2021

With a 8-17 win-loss record, the No. 14 seeded Wizards are no one's choice for the 2021 NBA title. Well, except one better in Vegas, who dropped $10,000 for the team currently ranking only above the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards have just recently bagged their two-game winning streak, and have reportedly won against only two teams above .500.

The better, however, will make $5 million if the team wins.

As per reports, the Wizards last made it through the second round of playoffs in 1979, a year after winning their sole 1978 title.

Fans react to Wizards NBA Champions bet

We said this the last time about a better throwing racks on Mahomes not throwing a touchdown in the super bowl. Now the wizards gonna win it all 😭 — Ethan ⁹⁹⁹ (@FindingEth) February 16, 2021

could’ve just gave the 10k to me — Josh (@HoodieSiakam_) February 16, 2021

Drunk bets really help out Vegas — Deebo Dimmadome (@crislerpretzels) February 16, 2021

Why donate it to the house when you could donate it to a charity that actually needs it 🤷‍♂️ — QckDan (@QckDan) February 16, 2021

As a Wizards fan there’s plenty of charities in DC that could have put that to good use.. they won’t even make the playoffs pic.twitter.com/IrEUWXNJYQ — Full Slate (@Full_Slate_Pod) February 16, 2021

Fans reacted on Twitter, many in disbelief about the amount of money spent. Many were against the bet, wondering why the money could not have been given to a charity. "Drunk bets really help out Vegas," one fan wrote, while another asked why was the news even being reported. However, despite all reactions, everyone seemed to agree with the Wizards not winning the title this year.

While the team has a bad record, Bradley Beal is leading the league in scoring. Beal is averaging 33.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 47.6% from the field. Russell Westbrook follows with a 19.3 point average.

