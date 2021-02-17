Bradley Beal Reaches Under The Stands For A Basketball, Twitter Reacts With Memes

The Washington Wizards have won two of their last three games, and are currently on a two-game winning streak. While the team has been looking a little better these past few games, fans are not done with trolling. During their latest 131-119 win against the Houston Rockets, a video of Bradley Beal reaching under the stands was shared online, which resulted in fans reacting with jokes about the star wanting to leave Washington.

Bradley Beal reaches for basketball during game vs Houston Rockets

"Other duties as assigned," the Wizards wrote on Twitter, adding to the countless tweets about Beal reaching under the bleachers for the basketball. Shared a few days after the Bradley Beal trade rumours, fans could not help but make only one joke, most of them surrounding the famous IT meme.

"Beal looking for a new coach," one fan wrote, while many mentioned that the 27-year-old is looking for a trade.

Bradley Beal wants out of Washington? Fans react

Beal looking for a new coach — EasyMoneySniper (@TheB34st13) February 16, 2021

Don’t we have an intern for something like this? 😂 — Adam Grundy (@paythetab) February 16, 2021

Pelinka: “Lakers could use another superstar down here!”



Bradley Beal: pic.twitter.com/MTCQnCh9lC — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 16, 2021

cant fault Bradley Beal’s effort tonight pic.twitter.com/y6rvfsJH5R — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 16, 2021

"why do I even try" — Shannon Sharpe Burner (@ShannonSharpe84) February 16, 2021

Rockets vs Wizards: Beal helps Wizards beat Houston Rockets

Bradley Beal dropped 37 points against the Rockets and former teammate John Wall to lead his team to a 131-119 win. "Even tonight, we're pushing each other, telling each other to be better, guarding each other. It's just competitive. It's just our nature," Beal said. He added that he will look forward to competing against Wall the whole year.

Russell Westbrook scored 16 points and 15 assists. "When I'm watching, I'm learning," Westbrook said. "I don't just sit there for kicks and giggles".

Wall scored 29 points and 11 assists for the Rockets.

Bradley Beal stats

This season, Beal is currently leading the team in scoring with 33.1 points along with 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Bradley Beal contract

In 2019, Beal signed a $72 million extension with the team. The extension lasts till 2023, which had confirmed Beal's loyalty to the team despite constant losses. By the time Beal's extension ends, he will have earned $215,894,943 with the team.

This season has had fans speaking about 'freeing' Beal from the Wizards, having him play for a more competitive side. However, many believed he would not have signed an extension if he wanted to move. Beal himself has spoken about the same, talking about how he wants to remain with the team.

(Image credits: Washington Wizards Twitter, AP)