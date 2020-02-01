Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

LeBron James Gives Emotional Speech To Honour Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant, Watch Video

Basketball News

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James delivered a heartfelt speech in a special tribute to late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant who tragically passed away on Sunday.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James gave a heartfelt speech on Kobe Bryant when the Lakers faced the Trail Blazers on Saturday. Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna were among the nine victims of a helicopter crash on Sunday. LeBron, who took over the mantle after Kobe retired in 2016, delivered a speech in Lakers’ first game since the tragic incident.  

Also Read: Gianna Bryant Jersey Retirement: Fans Continue To Sign Online Petition In LA

LeBron James pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

Throughout the day, LeBron James found ways to pay homage to fellow icon and friend Kobe Bryant. James showed up for the game dressed in a Bryant No. 24 shirt. Bryant’s jersey hung next to his locker. James was in tears when the national anthem was played. 

Also Read: Tributes Amass Outside The Lakers' Stadium For Kobe Bryant

LeBron James speech: Lakers legend's Kobe Bryant tribute

Speaking to the crowd at the Staples Center, LeBron James said that he’d be doing injustice to the deceased if he reads out from a piece of paper so he’s going to speak straight from the heart. James said that he knows there will be a memorial for Kobe Bryant soon, but today was about celebrating 20 years of Kobe Bryant’s contribution to the Lakers franchise. 

Also Read: Staples Center Witnesses Sea Of Fans Paying Tribute To Kobe Bryant Ahead Of Lakers' Match

LeBron James speech: 'Not forgotten. Live on brother'

LeBron James’ voice broke at the mention of Kobe Bryant as a father. James spoke of meeting Kobe as a young player. He said that Kobe was like a brother to him. LeBron James closed the speech by remembering Kobe Bryant’s retirement speech which ended with Mamba Out. LeBron said that he’ll always live on and will never be forgotten.

Also Read: Lakers Return After Bryant's Death, Lose 127-119 To Blazers

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
FMR FM: LAUNDRY LIST OF OLD SCHEMES
GOVT TO SELL LIC SHARES THROUGH IPO
FIRING AT JASOLA
'NO TAX HARASSMENT': SITHARAMAN
TEJASHWI: 'NO SPL BIHAR PACKAGE'
ABHISHEK SINGHVI SLAMS BUDGET 2020