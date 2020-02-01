Gianna Bryant Jersey Retirement: Fans Continue To Sign Online Petition In LA

It was back in 2017 that Lakers decided to retire the jersey of their legend Kobe Bryant. Now, three years down the line, another Bryant jersey could find it's way to the rafters of the Staples Center. Fans believe that there is room for another Bryant jersey to be hanged at the Staples Center. That is why over 125,000 people have signed a petition asking the Lakers to put a jersey for Gianna next to the two of Kobe Bryant's retired jersey's.

Gianna Bryant petition

@Lakers: Put Gianna Bryant's Jersey in the rafters alongside Kobe Bryant’s two jerseys - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/GB7CT9ptUA via @Change



Already at 100,000+ signatures #KobeBryant #GiannaBryant #girldad



PLEASE RT OR SHARE — "Sumer Mukhey" (@SumerMukhey) January 30, 2020

According to a report in CBS Sport, the petition for honouring 13-year-old Gianna Bryant was created by Sumer Mukhey on Monday. It read, "With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize her forever in the rafters alongside her father at Staples [Center]. She wore the number 2 on her AAU team." Earlier, UConn Huskies (Gianna Bryant wanted to play for them in college) honoured the 13-year-old on Monday with a No. 2 jersey placed on the team bench alongside some flowers.

Kobe Bryant jersey

In 2017, Kobe Bryant became the 10th player to have his jersey retired by the Lakers. He started his Lakers career in 1996 donning the No. 8 jersey, which was the number he wore in Italy. It was also a nod to the number he wore at the Adidas ABCD Camp -143 - whose digits add up to 8.

Bryant wore the No. 8 for 10 years, helping the Lakers win three back-to-back NBA Championships (2000-2002). While the No. 8 jersey represented his rise in the league, the No. 24 jersey represented his fight to prove to be the best of the best.

Kobe Bryant death

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant were among the 9 people that were killed in the crash that took place on Sunday. Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna, were on their way to a youth basketball game when the incident happened. The helicopter crashed amidst foggy conditions and burst into flames, which created a small brush fire.

