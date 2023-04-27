WATCH: Udonis Haslem And Bobby Portis Have Heated Exchange During Bucks Vs Heat Match

Tensions are soaring as the NBA edges into the series. The Milwaukee Bucks tried their best to gain the edge, but the Miami Heat shined all along. Game six had the thrill of overtime, and tensions also rose among both teams in the first half itself. Bucks' Bobby Portis and Heat's Udonis Haslem squared off in a war of words as Miami ended the series with a solid 4-1 sweep, and the fans also witnessed a classic verbal banter among two rival athletes.

Round 1 playoff games saw the Bucks and Heat go all in with some fierce competition. While Giannis and company tried to pull off a rebound and keep themselves in title contention, the Heat were extremely hot to handle for them. However, it looks like Bobby Portis gave Udonis Haslem fuel for rage as their confrontation led to the benches clearing up just to stop them. In the clip, it looks like some of the Bucks' forward's actions did not sit well with the Miami veteran. He stormed towards Portis Jr., and both seemed to exchange some heated words. The players and referees had to come in to separate the clashing duo. While no physical action took place, their interaction remains unclear.

Udonis Haslem has remained mostly off the hardwood for the series. The verteran backup appeared for just a few minutes for the series' third game, but he certainly has a prime influence in the locker room and kept himself in the spotlight.

This season would mark the veteran's final season with the Heat after announcing his retirement. He established a 20-year legacy with his hometown team and set a record in his final regular-season game. The veteran tallied 24 points, his most in an appearance since Nov. 2009, in which he secured 28 points. The franchise is certainly running strong with the chance to lift championship gold as they trash the Bucks in the series games. But their fate depends on their performance against the New York Knicks, as they are also coming off a 4-1 series win over the Cavaliers.

The Miami Heat is one step closer in their postseason quest with formidable nemesis in their routes. Moreover, it is yet to be seen if Udonis Haslem has a merry send-off with some championship gold around his fingers.