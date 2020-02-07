Russell Westbrook Motivated To Perform For 'mentor, Friend And Brother - Kobe Bryant'

Houston Rockets made their way to an impressive 111-121 win over LA Lakers at the Staples Center on Thursday. The visitors managed to keep LeBron James quiet as Russell Westbrook put in one of his best displays in a Rockets jersey this season. Here's what the former OKC Thunder star had to say after the Rockets vs Lakers match.
Russell Westbrook Tonight against the #1 seed LA Lakers:
- 41 PTS
- 17-28 from the FG (61%)
- 1-2 from 3 (50%)
- 6-8 from the FT Line (75%)
- 8 Rebounds
- 5 Assists
- Tallied 20K Career Points
Terrorized the entire Lakers outplayed AD and LeBron and styled out in his hometown. pic.twitter.com/qZb7GdJcmz
Russ with his tribute to Kobe.
(via @russwest44) pic.twitter.com/khR8jLMS9V
As recorded on NBA on TNT, Russell Westbrook paid homage to NBA legend and close friend Kobe Bryant in the post-match interview. When asked about Kobe Bryant's influence on his game, Russell Westbrook said, "Kobe was a mentor, a friend, a brother to me. Every time I step on this floor, it’s definitely going out to him." Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant passed away last month in a tragic helicopter accident in California along with seven other people.
Team LeBron 2020 #NBAAllStar roster
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Kawhi Leonard
Luka Doncic
James Harden
Damian Lillard
Ben Simmons
Nikola Jokic
Jayson Tatum
Chris Paul
Russell Westbrook
Domantas Sabonis
