Russell Westbrook Motivated To Perform For 'mentor, Friend And Brother - Kobe Bryant'

Basketball News

Russell Westbrook put in a scintillating performance against the Lakers on Thursday night and dedicated that to NBA and legend and close friend - Kobe Bryant.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Russell Westbrook

Houston Rockets made their way to an impressive 111-121 win over LA Lakers at the Staples Center on Thursday. The visitors managed to keep LeBron James quiet as Russell Westbrook put in one of his best displays in a Rockets jersey this season. Here's what the former OKC Thunder star had to say after the Rockets vs Lakers match.

Russell Westbrook stepped up in the Rockets vs Lakers match

Rusell Westbrook pays tribute to mentor, friend and brother - Kobe Bryant

As recorded on NBA on TNT, Russell Westbrook paid homage to NBA legend and close friend Kobe Bryant in the post-match interview. When asked about Kobe Bryant's influence on his game, Russell Westbrook said, "Kobe was a mentor, a friend, a brother to me. Every time I step on this floor, it’s definitely going out to him." Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant passed away last month in a tragic helicopter accident in California along with seven other people.

Russell Westbrook makes the NBA 2020 All-Star team

Published:
