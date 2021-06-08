What did 76ers president Daryl Morey tweet? NBA imposes fine after Steph Curry controversy

The NBA has decided to impose a fine on Philadelphia 76ers Director of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, after his violation of the NBA's anti-tampering rules. In an official statement released by the NBA, the league has announced a fine of $75,000 for this misconduct. The league also fined Philadelphia 76ers $50,000 for Morey's misconduct. Both the president and the franchise are yet to comment on the situation.

The NBA announces it has fined Daryl Morey and the 76ers $75,000 each for a social media post about Stephen Curry last week. pic.twitter.com/8o0Kf3i9Tq — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 7, 2021

NBA news: What did 76ers president Daryl Morey tweet?

Morey simply took a screenshot of Steph Curry's post where he was appreciating his brother Seth Curry after a phenomenal performance against the Washington Wizards. The 76ers president then posted it on his Twitter account and captioned it saying: "Join em". In a later tweet, he said that he was speaking about Seth Curry and how grateful he is that Seth joined Philly. This is not the first time Morey has been fined under the anti-tampering rules, he was earlier fined in December when he posted something about James Harden at Houston.

Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers have been fined $75,000 each for the enclosed social media post from Morey that mentioned Golden State’s Stephen Curry, older brother of Philadelphia’s Seth Curry: https://t.co/AuXA1MCnOI — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 7, 2021

Daryl Morey and his journey in the NBA

Daryl Morey has been a part of the league for a long time and he has had a very controversial career. After serving almost a decade in Houston, Morey made a move to Philly this offseason. He brought in Seth Curry into the team and that decision paid off as he has been shooting at a phenomenal 45% from the three-point range. He has been very active on social media and keeps posting on various handles. According to the NBA rules, executives are not supposed to talk about NBA players and Morey violated that rule which led to a $75,000 fine. According to ESPN, Morey caused a rift between the NBA and China after he posted a tweet supporting the anti-government protestors in Hong Kong.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks

“They hit us hard at the beginning, so now it’s on us to respond,”



Game 2 presents an opportunity to start the way they just finished.



📝⤵️ — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 7, 2021

The Philadelphia76ers will take on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 and the controversy surrounding Daryl Morey should not affect their performance against the Hawks. This is a crucial game for the Sixers and they will need their star players like Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons to be on the top of their game. Playing at the Wells Fargo Centre will be a big advantage for Philly as they have done well at home. After a bad first half, the 76ers made a brilliant comeback to the game but ended up just a bit short and lost 128-124 in Game 1.

Picture Credit: Daryl Morey/Twitter