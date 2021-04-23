What Did LeBron James Say? Convicted Felon OJ Simpson BASHES Lakers Star's Deleted Tweet

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James drew harsh criticism about a tweet following the fatal police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant earlier this week. The NBA legend then quickly deleted his post and explained the reason for his actions. However, on Thursday, five-time Pro Bowler and convicted felon OJ Simpson fired shots at James, stating that the Lakers star spoke prematurely on Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting.

On Tuesday, LeBron James took to Twitter and showed a photo of white police officer Nicholas Reardon, who fatally shot knife-wielding teen Ma'Khia Bryant, with an accompanying caption, "YOU'RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY," along with an hourglass emoji. However, James quickly deleted the tweet after it received backlash from netizens. The following day, in a series of tweets, the 17-time All-Star explained his decision to take down the tweet was because he felt the post was "spreading hate".



I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021



LeBron James, who has used his social media platforms as one of the world's most famous athletes to become a leading voice on social justice issues wrote, "This isn’t about one officer. It’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY. I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police."

On Thursday, convicted felon and former NFL star OJ Simpson aka " The Juice" posted a nearly two-minute-long video on Twitter where he began by saying that while he is a "fan" of the Lakers star and "admires" the work he’s done to advocate against social injustices, he believes James spoke prematurely on Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting. The 73-year-old former NFL star captioned the video, "Wait for the facts!"





“The police guy had no choice," said Simpson, who in 1995 infamously beat criminal charges that he himself used a blade to murder his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson to death. “We wished he could have pulled a Taser but in that incident, if he didn’t do what he did, another young American would have her life taken,” he added.

Simpson then concluded by saying, "You can't fight every battle. You've got to pick your battles. It's a war that must be fought, but sometimes you need to take your time and be a little more patient before you comment on some of these bad incidents that are happening with some police departments."

Charged with multiple felonies, including armed robbery and kidnapping, Simpson was convicted in October 2008 and sentenced to a minimum of nine years and a maximum of 33 years in prison. He spent just short of the minimum at Lovelock Correctional Center in Las Vegas and was released on parole on October 1, 2017. "The Juice", Simpson was initially acquitted of his ex-wife's murder in criminal court but was later found responsible for both deaths in a civil trial.



There is an FX true crime anthology television series called The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story based on OJ Simpson's life after his ex-wife Nicole and her friend were found dead.



