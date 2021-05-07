What Happened On NBA On TNT? Chuck Roasts Shaq Over A Fly; WATCH

Shaquille O'Neal has been keeping fans entertained on NBA on TNT for some time now. Be it the occasional controversial comment, O'Neal and the rest of the hosts have always managed to continue holding fans' attention. However, O'Neal and Charles Barkley often deliver light-hearted moments, including a recent clip where Barkley roasts O'Neal for swatting a fly on television. So what happened on NBA on TNT off late is what fans have queried -

What happened on NBA on TNT? Chuck roasts Shaq for swatting a fly

Chuck was roasting @SHAQ after he tried to take out a fly on-air 🪰😂



Presented by @Kia pic.twitter.com/TXqtGg1DC6 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 7, 2021

In the recent NBA on TNT clip, O'Neal reaches to get rid of a fly on the set. Barkley, having worked with O'Neal for years, roasted him for the same. As per the 11-time NBA All-Star, it was O'Neal's fault that the fly was on the set, and asked the retired Los Angeles Lakers legend to splash water on himself. Fans seemed to find the small fly interaction hilarious, replying to the same video on social media.

Other NBA on TNT funny moments

Not long ago, O'Neal also made fans laugh by picking a booger on set. On NBA on TNT on Tuesday, O'Neal had a booger in his nose, something which Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, and Adam Lefkoe pointed out. O'Neal, not surprising anyone, picked the booger on camera. Later, Lefkoe trolled O'Neal about the same, stating that it was the biggest booger he saw in his entire life, and the NBA icon's whole brain came out of his head.

"I didn’t even know it was there. Y’all got me!" O’Neal said, laughing at himself along with everyone. "You weren’t going to tell me I had a booger on live TV?"

Candace Parker admitted that she tried to be subtle about the situation, but O'Neal did not understand her cues. “I didn’t want to tell you on live TV,” she said. Wade, on the other hand, thought he was one with the booger. He even joked about O'Neal changing from "The Big Podcast with Shaq" to "The Bigger Booger Podcast". “I’m not coming on your podcast unless you change the name,” Wade said, even putting a roll of paper towels in front of O'Neal.

NBA playoffs status

As the NBA regular season is coming to an end soon, the 2020-21 season is headed to the postseason. However, the league has scheduled a play-in tournament before the playoffs. From each conference, the No. 7 to No. 10 seed will be participating in the play-in. Only after the play-in tournament concludes, fans will know the final 16 teams playing in the postseason.

