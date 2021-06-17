What Happened To Donnie Nelson? Why Did Ex-Warriors Assistant Leave Mavericks?

The Dallas Mavericks' front office has been under the public eye for a while now, reports hinting at some trouble. However, the recent news hints at major leadership changes. GM Donnie Nelson – who is the reason the team acquired Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic – will be parting ways with the team, apparently a result of their lack of success at the playoffs.

Donnie Nelson Mavericks exit: What happened to Donnie Nelson?

Nelson has been with the team for 24 seasons, playing an important role in how the team's shaped up. It was announced that Nelson and the Mavericks have parted ways, a decision which was mutual. Mark Cuban added that over the years, Nelson has been "instrumental" to the teams' success, even during their championship season.

The Dallas Mavericks and Donnie Nelson have mutually agreed to part ways. pic.twitter.com/YRg8pF15oG — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) June 16, 2021

Nelson, over the years, has been looked at as an exceptional scout or international talent. He has brought Steve Nash (Canada), Luka Doncic (Slovenia), Dirk Nowitzki (Germany) and Kristaps Porzingis (Latvia) to play in the NBA. Nash was an MVP, while Nowitski led the Mavs to their title. Doncic, still young, has become the cornerstone of Mavs' success over the past two seasons. Reports also add that he tried to acquire two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), which was a move rejected by Cuban.

NBA news: Why did Donnie Nelson leave Mavericks?

Nelson became a part of the team in 1998, which his father Don Nelson was a coach. Months after he joined the team, the team moved up the draft ladder, getting Nowitzki after a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks. Years later, the Mavs won their title in 2011, which might not have been possible without Nowitzki.

Before working with the Mavericks, Donnie Nelson was also with the Golden State Warriors. He left the Warriors in 1995 and was an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns from 1995 to 1998. He was the one who influenced them to pick Nash – who he met while the latter was in high school. Nelson also coached the Mavs in 2000.

While the Mavericks announcement had a statement from Mark Cuban, there was no word from Nelson, who has been a part of the team for over two decades. However, if rumours are to be believed, Haralabos Voulgaris hiring has caused a stir in the front office. While Cuban is apparently happy with the decision, even Luka Doncic remains upset with the former gambler.

