What Happened To Kevin Ware? Where Is Kevin Ware Now?

In 2013, Kevin Ware suffered what many consider one of the most gruesome injuries in NCAA history. The injury happened during a March 31 Elite 8 game against Duke. Ware went to block a shot, which had him fall awkwardly. He then made a comeback to basketball, something which not many were expecting.

Kevin Ware leg break: What happened to Kevin Ware?

Ware's injury came during the game's first half. It was a compound fracture in his lower leg, from where his tibia and fibula were protruding out of his skin. The arena – which was packed – went silent following the injury, which was worse than anyone would have expected. While he was taken away, he reportedly asked his teammates to win the game, assuring them he was fine.

The Louisville Cardinals ended up beating the Duke Blue Devils, beating team 85-63. Of course, Ware missed the games after that. He was present for the final game against Michigan. Ware received well wishes from everyone, as even non-basketball fans and athletes prayed for his recovery. Back in 2013, "PrayForWare" was on Twitter, people hoping he makes a comeback as soon as he could.

Kevin Ware breaks leg. Louisville goes on to win NCAA Championship. #2013Memories pic.twitter.com/2PSoL1WKHQ — Basketball Creed (@basketballcreed) December 31, 2013

Where is Kevin Ware now? Is Kevin Ware still playing basketball?

Contrary to what many believed, Ware did recover. Not only was the New York native back on his feet, but he was also back on the basketball court. He returned next season, playing during Louisville's exhibition clash against Pikesville. He finished the game with 6 points and 4 rebounds and also played nine games that season.

However, as per reports, Ware stated that he was treated a bit differently after his injury. Eventually, he transferred to Georgia State. Ware was successful at Georgia State, and was even named the MVP at the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament. During his last season, he was averaging 11.6 points, 3.1 assists, and 3.7 rebounds.

Unfortunately, Ware was never a part of the NBA. He went undrafted even after his comeback and played professionally in Europe. He ended up playing for BC Brno – a Czech team – where was averaging 17.7 points per game. He even played in the Greek Basket League, scoring 12.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

He even played for UU-Korihait before signing with the London Lightning of the National Basketball League of Canada. Last year, he signed with the London Lions. As of now, he is still with the team. Former NBA platers BJ Mullens and DeAndre Liggins are also a part of the Lions.

(Image credits: AP)