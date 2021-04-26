Retired NBA star Lamar Odom, previously married to Khloe Kardashian, has recently spoken up about the Kardashian family and the infamous dating curse. While the two-time NBA champion spoke about the apparently baseless curse, it also gave fans an opportunity to speak about his marriage and divorce to Khloe. The couple, married in 2009, divorced after a few years following a few rough months.

What happened to Lamar Odom? What did Lamar Odom say about Kardashian family?

As per Odom, the apparent Kardashian curse is stupid, and anyone who believes it is dumb. In a recent interview with Vlad TV, Odom spoke up, dismissing what he clearly thought was baseless. "That’s stupidity because everybody goes through s***," he said, adding that if some family is on tape, one will see what is going on, and maybe think how that particular family is crazy."

"People would see all the drug addicts, all the sex, they share their life with you, so you see everything," he added. He further spoke about the show exposing more than it should, which is still something people love. "The people that made them are the ones who point the fingers. It’s kind of sickening. I’ve lived it from the inside in, to the outside".

Lamar Odom laughed at the idea of a "Kardashian Curse" that affects men who date the women in the family. Then he took a hit off a crack pipe and continued training for his celebrity boxing match against Aaron Carter. — michael ball (@ballsy72) April 22, 2021

He also admitted that one cannot understand the relationship fans have with the Kardashians, he was lucky "enough to have some of that stardust fall off" on him.

Earlier, Kylie Jenner has also spoken about the same. As per Jenner, men are not able to handle the fame that comes with dating a Kardashian sister. "That's exactly what it is," she said. "They come and can't handle it".

What is the Lamar Odom Kardashian curse?

The Kardashian curse is apparently a theory that anyone who has dated a Kardashian or a Jenner sister, faces misfortune later on.

Where is Lamar Odom now?

Lamar Odom, who played in the NBA for 14 years, will be soon releasing a documentary about his own life. The NBA star has spoken about reliving his lowest moments, hoping the unfiltered work inspires someone. Along with his own POV, the documentary will include interviews with players like Dwyane Wade.

Lamar Odom Khloe Kardashian relationship

Odom and Khloe met in 2009, getting married only a month after they met. Odom started featuring on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the couple starting their own show called Khloe & Lamar in 2011. While the show went on for a few seasons, the couple was suspected to be unhappy in real life.

Odom cheated on Khloe, which eventually led to their divorce when he went missing for 72 hours in 2013. In 2015, their divorce proceedings were paused after he overdosed in a Nevada brothel. Odom was comatose for months, following which Khloe helped him recover. The divorce was finalised in December 2016.

(Image credits: Lamar Odom, Kim Kardashian Instagram)