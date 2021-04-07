What Happened To Paul Pierce? Paul Pierce Instagram Response To ESPN Sacking

Last week, Paul Pierce went live on Instagram. Sometime later, ESPN fired him, refusing to comment on the matter. Paul Pierce, however, seems to be active on Instagram, speaking about looking forward to new beginnings. Most fans, who believe Pierce was fired unfairly, supported his decision. Here is more on 'What happened to Paul Pierce?" and 'Why did ESPN fire Paul Pierce?'

"Bigger and better things on the Way #truth," he replied. In the video, the Boston Celtics legend thanks his supporters (and haters), assuring everyone that bigger things are on the way. He adds that when someone falls twice, they get up and once should just remember to keep smiling. Fans flooded his comments with encouraging words, many assuring the 2008 NBA Champion that things will work out.

Last Friday (Saturday IST), ESPN parted ways with Pierce. The news was reported by Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy. In the Paul Pierce Instagram live, he was seen smoking, drinking and playing with his friends along with dancers. The NBA icon had worked with ESPN for years, joining them after he retired following the 2016-17 season.

Since then, he has been a regular on shows and sections NBA Countdown, The Jump and more content the network has offered. The video and photos from his live were shared on social media, with many people pointing out why they feel the content was inappropriate. Some fans believed the whole situation was funny, and Pierce ended up throwing his career away because of a live with barely 400 viewers.

Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree pic.twitter.com/YIaJMcNQoH — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 5, 2021

He had posted a video on IG stories and Twitter earlier as well, saying similar things with "#smile" written. He did not seem to be too bothered by the whole situation. "Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile," he wrote.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Paul Pierce is currently worth $70 million. While he made most of his money while playing in the league, Pierce's wealth grew afterwards, where he was a part of popular shows like 'NBA Countdown’ and ‘The Jump’. Per reports, the NBA star signed with the Celtics in July 2010, including a player option of $15.3 million for the 2013-14 season. Additionally, Pierce has also been in Nike and American Express advertisements.

