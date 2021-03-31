What Happened To Ref In Gonzaga Game? Referee Bert Smith Carried On Stretcher

This week, Gonzaga and Southern California faced off during the Elite Eight matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. However, minutes into the game, the NCAA tournament ended up experiencing a scary moment. Official Bert Smith collapsed on the floor during the game, immediately being carried away in a stretcher.

Referee Bert Smith update: What happened to ref in Gonzaga game?

After setting up on the baseline, Smith ended up collapsing, hitting his head on the floor. The referee was down for around five minutes. He ended up standing up after that, making way to a stretcher nearby. He stayed alert while he was carried off the court, sitting up with his arms crossed. He was later treated by trainers in the locker room.

NCAA spokesman David Worlock spoke about the same, letting everyone know that Smith was not "alert and stable". He added that the official would not be taken to a hospital, and has already been in contact with his family about his condition. However, a proper diagnosis or reason for the incident was not given. As per CBS Sports rules analyst Gene Steratore on the TBS broadcast, Smith collapsed after he started feeling lightheaded.

He was replaced by Tony Henderson during the game, who was previously with the scorer's table. This had been Smith's second Elite Eight game. Worlock also the one who informed that standby official for the UCLA-Michigan game, Tony Chiazza, would work for the rest of the game.

Twitter reacts to what happened to referee Bert Smith

What happened to Gonzaga?

Gonzaga beat USC in an 85-66 encounter to make it to the final four.

NCAA tournament final four schedule

Saturday, 5:14 PM EST (Sunday, 2:44 AM) — No. 2 Houston vs No. 1 Baylor — CBS

Saturday, 8:34 PM EST (Sunday, 6:04 AM) — No. 11 UCLA vs No. 1 Gonzaga — CBS

