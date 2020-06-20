What Is Juneteenth? NBA Stars Post Messages On Juneteenth Ft LeBron James, Stephen Curry

Amid the current civil unrest in the USA, the NBA celebrated Juneteenth like never before during their time off. A number of NBA stars took to social media to post messages over the Juneteenth holiday that was celebrated on June 19. Washington Wizards stars Bradley Beal and John Wall were spotted on the streets along with WNBA’s Washington Mystics on a march while collectively raising their fists in the air. However, a number of fans on social media asked the question, 'What is Juneteenth?' and also asked questions about the Juneteenth meaning.

What is Juneteenth? Juneteenth meaning

A number of fans on social media were left puzzled with the Juneteenth holiday celebrations in the USA and asked, 'What is Juneteenth?'. The answer to 'What is Juneteenth?' is quite simple. NBA took to Twitter to explain their understanding of Juneteenth as the oldest national holiday commemorating emancipation from slavery in the US.

Today, June 19th - Juneteenth - the Warriors and Chase Center are closed for business.

But it is not a day off.



It is a day to listen, learn, and support.



Employees are encouraged to participate in celebrating Black history and culture and advocating for reform in the Bay Area. pic.twitter.com/UsC1vdJffN — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 19, 2020

A number of NBA fans around the globe also asked - What is the Juneteenth meaning? Juneteenth is a portmanteau of June and nineteenth. Although Juneteenth is not a federal holiday, it is recognised as a state holiday in more than 45 states across the US. On June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger announced the end of the Civil War and slavery and therefore, Juneteenth has become a largely symbolic date that represents freedom for African Americans.

What is Juneteenth meaning to NBA stars

Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and a number of other NBA teams took to social media to commemorate Juneteenth. Numerous NBA stars have used their social media platforms to celebrate Juneteenth this week. LeBron James and Stephen Curry were among the NBA stars who posted messages on social media following their stance on the Black Lives Matter campaign.

NBA return: NBA Orlando return for July 30

The NBA Orlando news was trending on social media following the provisional decision to resume the NBA season by July 30. The NBA Orlando story states that the remaining regular-season games will be held at Disney World in Orlando Florida. The NBA Finals are likely to begin by September 30.

Image Credits - Washington Wizards Twitter / LeBron James Instagram