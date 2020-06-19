NBA Restart Nears Despite Record One-day Spike In COVID-19 Cases In Florida: Reports

The number of reported cases of coronavirus continues to soar in Florida as the state nears the end of its second week under phase 2 of the reopening plan. Florida reported the largest jump in fresh COVID-19 cases since the pandemic hit the country, with 3,207 new cases and 43 new deaths recorded. According to reports, Florida also recorded 188 new hospitalisations as a result of more serious cases. The words 'Florida next epicenter of coronavirus' are being brandished across the United States even as the NBA gears up to resume its truncated season in Orlando.

Coronavirus cases in Florida are spiking incredibly fast. This is like what was happening in Italy when Italy was in a crisis.



The GOP moved its convention to Florida.



The GOP moved its convention to Florida.

We're about to have an epic clash between ignorance and reality.

NBA restart: NBA Disney hotels to tackle Florida coronavirus issue?

According to National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) executive director Michele Roberts, the league has considered the risk in the state but plans to continue with the NBA restart as the hierarchy feels the bubble in Orlando will help the 2019-20 season to progress in a controlled environment. "No one is suggesting that this is going to be an infection-free, guaranteed environment," Michele Roberts told The Associated Press. “I guess unless we go to... well, where would we go? What state has the lowest rate? There’s just no way of finding a sterile environment probably on this planet, but certainly, not in this country.”

To deal with the Florida coronavirus issue and ensure player safety, the NBA recently released a 113-page health and safety protocol which outlined the various guidelines for players and teams for their stay at Walt Disney World in Orlando. From maintaining a distance of six feet off the court at all times to testing double negatives of each player (to avoid an error), the league hopes that the protocol will ensure the health and safety of players ahead of the NBA restart. Meanwhile, the protocol also notes that league bosses expect a small number of positive cases within the league. However, this won't necessarily result in another suspension of the league. The NBA restart is slated for July 30 and will continue all the way till October 13.

Is Florida closing again? Florida next epicenter for coronavirus?

Meanwhile, Florida has reported a total of 85,926 cases with over 3,000 deaths and more than 12,000 hospitalisations. Orange County is shaping up to be one of the worst affected regions in the state of Florida. Thursday's sudden spike of over 3,000 cases saw Orange County report more than 300 new cases alone. The rate of positive tests in Orlando has reportedly doubled in the last week.

The United States has so far recorded over 2.2 million cases with a death toll of over 120,000. Florida is now the seventh-worst hit state in the country. Governor Ron DeSantis has been heavily criticised for reopening several parts of the state's economy which has seemingly led to the rise in the severity of the Florida coronavirus issue.

