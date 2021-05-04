What Is NBA Play-in Tournament? NBA Play-in Tournament Explainer And Rules Revealed

This NBA season, already altered and modified to continue around the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a different experience for fans and players. Not only is the schedule different with various rules and regulations applied, the arenas have also been hosting games without fans at full strength. This includes the play-in tournament to be held before the playoffs, meant to decide the final two spots on teams who make the playoffs. So fans have queried - 'What is NBA play-in tournament?' and 'What did LeBron James say about NBA play-in tournament?"

NBA play-in tournament explainer: What is NBA play-in tournament?

According to the NBA play-in tournament rules, the NBA will be conducting two four-team play-in tournaments, which will determine the final two playoff spots in each conference. Slightly different from last year's games, this tournament will feature all four teams from the seventh seed to the tenth seed in both conferences. The play-in tournament will begin after the regular season comes to an end. As of now, every team only has a few regular-season games left.

What are NBA play-in tournament rules?

The seventh seed and eighth seed will compete in the NBA play-in tournament 2021 and the winner will play as the seventh seed in the playoffs. The ninth seed and tenth seed will compete in the play-in tournament. The team losing will be knocked out.

While some players are against the idea, this idea for the play-in tournament was unanimously approved. After the regular season ends, the play-in tournament will begin on May 18. While the idea has received mixed reactions, it is expected to amp up the playoffs competition. Sometimes, teams at the bottom of the table tend to drop their performance towards the end. With a new format, more teams have a chance to make it to the playoffs.

In the East, we have Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls still fighting for their playoff spot. In the Wast, we have the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.

As it stands, Portland's heading to the play-in tournament.



Will that change by the end of the season? ðŸ˜² pic.twitter.com/2NnoNOyfom — ESPN (@espn) May 3, 2021

What did LeBron James say about NBA play-in tournament 2021?

LeBron has thoughts on the play-in tournament. pic.twitter.com/BfQcz8mi5m — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 3, 2021

As of now, LeBron James and Luka Doncic are amongst players who have spoken about the play-in. "Whoever came up with that s*** needs to be fired," James said. Many on Twitter and other social media users looked at James' comment as whining, wondering if he does not want to face certain teams in the postseason.

