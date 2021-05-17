When Is NBA Play-in Tournament? NBA Play-in Tournament Date, Time And Fixtures

With the NBA play-in tournament introduced, the 2020-21 regular season ended with high stakes, teams battling for their final seed. The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101, entering the play-in tournament as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The Los Angeles Lakers went for a stretch of games without LeBron James and even Anthony Davis and ended up entering the play-in tournament as the No. 7 seed.

The Washington Wizards ended their regular season on a high note, beating the Charlotte Hornets 115-110 to clinch the No. 8 seed in the East. LeBron James will face Steph Curry, where one of them might not make it to the playoffs at all. Teams placed 10th will have to win twice in order to clinch their postseason spot.

When is NBA play-in tournament date?

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets – Tuesday, May 18, 6:30 PM EST (Wednesday, May 19, 4:00 AM IST)

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards – Tuesday, May 18, 9:00 PM EST (Wednesday, May 19, 6:30 AM IST)

Memphis Grizzlies vs Spurs – Wednesday, May 19, 7:30 PM EST (Thursday, May 20, 5:00 AM IST)

LA Lakers vs GSW – Wednesday, May 19, 10:00 PM EST (Thursday, May 20, 7:30 AM IST)

NBA play-in tournament bracket

Western Conference

Los Angeles Lakers (No. 7) vs Golden State Warriors (No. 8)

Memphis Grizzlies (No. 9) vs San Antonio Spurs (No. 10)

Eastern Conference

Boston Celtics (No. 7) vs Washington Wizards (No. 8)

Indiana Pacers (No. 9) vs Charlotte Hornets (No. 10)

NBA play-in tournament stream details

US fans can stream the games via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA playoffs bracket

Eastern Conference

(Q) Philadelphia 76ers (No.1) vs Washington Wizards (No. 8)

(Q) Brooklyn Nets (No. 2) vs Boston Celtics (No. 7)

(Q) Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3) vs (Q) Miami Heat (No. 6)

(Q) New York Knicks (No. 4) vs (Q) Atlanta Hawks (No. 5)

Western Conference

(Q) Utah Jazz (No. 1) vs Golden State Warriors (No. 8)

(Q) Phoenix Suns (No. 2) vs Los Angeles Lakers (No. 7)

(Q) Denver Nuggets (No. 3) vs (Q) Portland Trail Blazers (No. 6)

(Q) Los Angeles Clippers (No. 4) vs (Q) Dallas Mavericks (No. 5)

(Image credits: AP)