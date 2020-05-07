Who Is Toni Kukoc? Former Chicago Bulls Player And Star Of Michael Jordan's The Last Dance

Toni Kukoc was an unknown entity in America ahead of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. However, when Team USA geared up to take on Croatia in the Olympics, things changed for Toni Kukoc. USA’s 'Dream Team' featured two Chicago Bulls superstars - Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Young Croatian Toni Kukoc was in for the surprise of his life in that game as Jordan and Pippen closed him down throughout the game. What many did not know was that Toni Kukoc was on Bulls GM Jerry Krause’s radar, who saw the talented European youngster as the next big thing in the world of basketball. Here's a detailed look into the questions, who is Toni Kukoc? Where is Toni Kukoc? and Toni Kukoc net worth details.

Who is Toni Kukoc? Why was he called 'White Magic'?

And this is why Toni Kukoč was called “White Magic” & “The Waiter”#TheLastDance

— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 4, 2020

Who is Toni Kukoc? Toni Kukoc Chicago Bulls career

— SLAM (@SLAMonline) May 1, 2020

Fans who watched The Last Dance may be confused as to who the lanky young European who featured in recent episodes named Toni Kukoc was. To answer the question who is Toni Kukoc, the young Croatian basketball player gained fame playing in European leagues before being publicly courted by then Bulls GM Jerry Krause. Toni Kukoc became one of the first established European stars to play in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Kukoc was drafted by Chicago Bulls in the second round of the 1990 NBA Draft (29th overall) but did not join the franchise until 1993. Once he moved to Chicago, Kukoc quickly proved his worth to established names like Scottie Pippen and the great Michael Jordan. Toni Kukoc won three NBA Championships with the Bulls and also went on to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award in 1996.

Toni Kukoc net worth

As of 2020, Toni Kukoc net worth is valued at $30 million. Toni Kukoc played for the Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks during his time in the NBA. As per Celebrity Net worth, he was estimated to have earned $61.5 million in salary alone during his career. Toni Kukoc net worth received a huge boost during the 2003-2004 season when he earned $9 million, which was his highest salary. Kukoc retired in 2006 after revealing he wanted to play only for the Bulls or Bucks but didn't receive an offer from either.

Who is Toni Kukoc? Where is Toni Kukoc?

The answer to the question where is Toni Kukoc is that the former Bulls star is in the United States. The Croatian opted to remain in the United States and has joined the Chicago Bulls' management team. He is currently a 'Special Advisor' to Jerry Reinsdorf, the owner of the Chicago Bulls. Toni Kukoc is also a member of the FIBA Hall of Fame. Many have argued that Kukoc deserved to be included in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame as well.

