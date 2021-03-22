Who Is Sister Jean? 101-year-old Nun Inspires MASSIVE NCAA Tournament Upset

Loyola Chicago pulled one of the great upsets in the NCAA tournament qualifying for the Sweet 16 with a 71-58 win over Illinois on Sunday. The Ramblers' victory meant that Illinois were the first No. 1 seed to bow out of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Chicago's victory was inspired by a 101-year-old basketball-loving nun, who delivered a pre-game prayer. Here's a look at Who is Sister Jean, Sister Jean net worth, Sister Jean age and her prayer that inspired the Ramblers' win.

Cameron Krutwig delivered a 19-point, 12-rebound masterpiece and the quick-handed, eighth-seeded Ramblers clinched a clinical 71-58 win on Sunday. Chicago's win was inspired by their chaplain Sister Jean, who was in attendance for the game at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The 101-year-old received her Covid-19 vaccination and clearance to travel to Indianapolis and proved to be an inspirational figure, with her pregame ritual working magic with the Ramblers. This NCAA tournament bracket latest news has certained stunned fans.

Her prayer had keys to her love of basketball, and with some very specific instructions that helped Chicago pull off the upset. She said, "As we play the Fighting Illini, we ask for special help to overcome this team and get a great win. We hope to score early and make our opponents nervous. We have a great opportunity to convert rebounds as this team makes about 50% of layups and 30% of its three points. Our defense can take care of that". And as Sister Jean occupied her spot in her trademark maroon and gold scarf on her wheelchair, the Ramblers' pulled off her vision and a great upset.

Sister Jean age: Who is Sister Jean?

Sister Jean is a chaplain for the Loyola Ramblers men's basketball team of Loyola University Chicago and a religious sister of the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. She gained overnight popularity beyond the Loyola community after the Ramblers' upset of Miami in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Her fame continued to grow after the team upset Tennessee in the round of 32, sending Loyola to their first Sweet 16 appearance in 33 years, making the Sister Jean news popular.

Sister Jean inspired her own bobblehead doll in 2011 and was honoured with a "Sister Jean Day" on December 1, 2012. She maintains an office in the student centre on Loyola University Campus offering advice to those who visit her. She was presented with an honorary doctorate by the University for providing a mix of spiritual and scouting support, even as the Sister Jean net worth continues to remain a mystery with that not being her focus in life.

