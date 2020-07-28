Why Did Zion Williamson Leave The Bubble? Pelicans Rookie To Play Against Jazz?

With just over 48 hours left for the first game in Orlando, New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson's status inside the NBA bubble remains unclear. The No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft returned to Orlando on Friday night after leaving the bubble for about eight days due to a family emergency. According to Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin, Williamson should rejoin the team on Wednesday, right in time to play a part against the Utah Jazz.

Why did Zion Williamson leave the bubble?

On July 16, two weeks prior to the scheduled NBA restart in Orlando, Zion Williamson left the NBA bubble to attend an urgent family matter. While the specifics of his family emergency were not released, the Pelicans addressed Williamson leaving the bubble in a statement issued the same day. The Pelicans noted they were in full support of Zion's decision to leave the bubble to spend time with his family, and that he would be back at a later date.

Zion Williamson update: pic.twitter.com/eShAPl1gB2 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 16, 2020

When is Zion Williamson coming back to practice?

Last Friday, Williamson entered the bubble and was put straight into quarantine. David Griffin explained to ESPN that the rookie tested negative for COVID-19 daily while he was away with his family. This means Williamson will be in quarantine for just four days before he can rejoin his teammates. During the quarantine period, Williamson must also test negative for the virus in the four subsequent tests. Barring the possibility of his tests going wrong, Williamson will be allowed to practice with his teammates by Wednesday at the earliest.

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will have a four-day quarantine that began on Friday night, NBA says. He is set to be cleared to rejoin Pelicans ahead of Thursday’s opener against Utah. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2020

This does not mean the 20-year-old will be match-fit for the Jazz game. Griffin noted Williamson was able to fit in some light workouts during his time outside the bubble. Since returning to the bubble, the Pelicans star was provided with a yoga mat and a few other pieces of workout equipment in his room to continue working out. However, this is far from the training needed by a player to be ready to feature in a gruelling NBA game. While Williamson did showcase a remarkable physical transformation and boosted fitness levels earlier this month, the former Duke star did miss his side's recent scrimmages, which means he has had very little match practice for the last few months.

Griffin suggests once the forward rejoins the team, his condition will be re-evaluated by head coach Alvin Gentry before making a decision if he can play against the Jazz on Thursday, July 30. Pelicans (28-36) will be contesting with Grizzlies, Trail Blazers, Spurs, Kings and Suns for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

