Zion Williamson Leaves NBA Bubble Due To A Family Emergency: Report

New Orleans Pelicans' star rookie Zion Willaimson left the NBA bubble on Thursday to tend to a family matter. The news came a few hours after Williamson was reported to have sat out practice due to a leg sprain. Though no details have been confirmed, Williamson could report back to the NBA bubble before the league resumes on July 30.

Zion Williamson family emergency: Zion Williamson leaves bubble due to family emergency

Zion Williamson leaves bubble: What was the Zion Williamson family emergency?

While talking to reporters, Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry claimed he does not know when Williamson will rejoin the team in Orlando. Gentry added that they are 'not concerned with the basketball side' and are only concerned about his family. As per the NBA's health and safety protocols in the Orlando campus, any player can leave during their stay in case of an illness or family emergency without any kind of penalty after they receive approval from the league.

Zion Williamson leaves bubble: Procedure after Zion William returns to NBA bubble

Zion Williamson will quarantine for 4 days upon return to the NBA's bubble if he has a negative test each day he's outside the bubble if he's gone for 7 days or less, or each day for the final 7 days he's gone if longer than that. If he doesn't, he will quarantine for 10 days. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 16, 2020

Zion Williamson leaves bubble: Team's priority will be respecting Zion Williamson family emergency

TAlvin Gentry says that the Pelicans will respect Zion Williamson's privacy at this time and that he doesn't know when Zion will be back in Orlando.



“We’re not concerned with the basketball side. We’re concerned with his family.” pic.twitter.com/DAEIXiy6B3Heading 2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 17, 2020

As per ESPN, any player who leaves the campus with approval from the NBA will have to undergo a four-day quarantine under certain circumstances – They are gone for less than seven days and test negative for COVID-19 every day they are gone, or have an extended absence and undergo daily testing for at least seven days before the return. Depending on the stay, the quarantine period could be affected. Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin also did not specify the date of Williamson's return.

Williamson, who started playing in the second half of the 2019-20 season due to an injury, was averaging 23.6 points per game before the NBA suspension. The Pelicans are ranked ninth in the Western Conference with a 28-36 win-loss record, 3.5 games behind Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 8 seed. The Pelicans will kick off the NBA restart against the Utah Jazz on July 30, 6:30 PM EST (July 31, 4 AM IST).

(Image source: New Orleans Pelicans Instagram – @pelicansnba)