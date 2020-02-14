The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

NBA All-Star 2020: Why Tickets For The Tech Summit Are More Expensive Than The Games

Basketball News

While fans eagerly await the NBA All-Star 2020 game on Sunday, NBA bigshots and insiders will be gearing up to attend the NBA All-Star Tech Summit on Friday.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
NBA All-Star 2020

NBA fans are eagerly awaiting the NBA All-Star 2020 game to be played at the United Center on Sunday. However, the upper tier of the NBA fraternity is more interested in attending the NBA All-Star Tech Summit which will be held over the weekend. This all-exclusive event is even more expensive to attend as tickets do not even go on sale for the event. Generally, the who's who of the basketball world attend this event which is held annually to kick off NBA's biggest weekend of the season.

Also Read | Luke Walton handed technical foul, tells Luka Doncic to give the ref his autograph

The NBA All-star 2020 line-ups

Also Read | Snoop Dogg apologises to Gayle King over controversial Kobe Bryant comments

NBA All-Star 2020: Why tickets for All-Star Tech Summit are more expensive than the All-Star Game?

In an interview with USA Today, Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive said, “The NBA All-Star 2020 technical summit is one of the most important technology summits in the world. At most tech summits, you see one kind of person from the technology world. Here, you have entertainers, you have athletes, you have business people, you have technologists. It’s all about bringing (the) right people together, and this summit does just that.” 

The tech summit is an invite-only event and entry is limited to about 500 people. Attendees must check in to receive their credentials. Extra passes are unavailable. A ticket on the secondary market is totally out of the question.

Also Read | The Game, 2 Chainz get inked with Kobe Bryant tribute tattoos to honour Lakers legend

The NBA All-Star tech summit is Adam Sliver's brainchild

Also Read | Kendrick Perkins lashes out at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving

NBA All-Star 2020 squad reserves list

Also Read | Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler's pairing could propel Miami Heat to NBA Championship

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP SLAMS RAHUL FOR PULWAMA REMARK
SWARAJ KAUSHAL'S GLOWING TRIBUTE
JITAN RAM MANJHI'S ALLEGATIONS
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
SCINDIA ASSURES GUEST TEACHERS
KEJRIWAL INVITES PM TO HIS SWEARING