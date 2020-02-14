NBA All-Star 2020: Why Tickets For The Tech Summit Are More Expensive Than The Games

NBA fans are eagerly awaiting the NBA All-Star 2020 game to be played at the United Center on Sunday. However, the upper tier of the NBA fraternity is more interested in attending the NBA All-Star Tech Summit which will be held over the weekend. This all-exclusive event is even more expensive to attend as tickets do not even go on sale for the event. Generally, the who's who of the basketball world attend this event which is held annually to kick off NBA's biggest weekend of the season.

The NBA All-star 2020 line-ups

We're ONE WEEK AWAY from the 2020 #NBAAllStar Game on TNT! pic.twitter.com/p5tl5PubHT — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 10, 2020

NBA All-Star 2020: Why tickets for All-Star Tech Summit are more expensive than the All-Star Game?

In an interview with USA Today, Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive said, “The NBA All-Star 2020 technical summit is one of the most important technology summits in the world. At most tech summits, you see one kind of person from the technology world. Here, you have entertainers, you have athletes, you have business people, you have technologists. It’s all about bringing (the) right people together, and this summit does just that.”

The tech summit is an invite-only event and entry is limited to about 500 people. Attendees must check in to receive their credentials. Extra passes are unavailable. A ticket on the secondary market is totally out of the question.

The NBA All-Star tech summit is Adam Sliver's brainchild

NBA commissioner Adam Silver unveils the jersey of the future - customized and changeable in the moment on 5G network.

📹: @NBA



pic.twitter.com/LvI7PFIvoQ — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) February 15, 2019

NBA All-Star 2020 squad reserves list

Sources: 2020 NBA All-Star reserves:



East: Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Ben Simmons, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Domas Sabonis



West: Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert, Brandon Ingram, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 30, 2020

