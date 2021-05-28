WST vs AKH Dream11 prediction, top fantasy picks, New Zealand Basketball League preview

Wellington Saints [WST] will face Auckland Huskies [AKH] in the New Zealand Basketball League on Friday, May 28, at 5:00 AM ET (2:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the TSB Bank Arena in Wellington. Here is our WST vs AKH Dream11 prediction, top picks and WST vs AKH Dream11 team.

LUCKY 13 | did you know there will be 13 players involved in tonight's @saintswgtn vs @AucklandHuskies game who have been selected/played for New Zealand at international level! #SalsNBL pic.twitter.com/FcCXo8YvDR — NZNBL (@nznbl) May 27, 2021

WST vs AKH game preview

Wellington Saints have been phenomenal this season, they will be going into this game hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the season. They sit at the top of the table and have been an amazing team to watch. The Saints go into this game with a 111-82 win over Franklin Bulls and will be hoping to extend their lead as they face 2nd placed Auckland Huskies. Dion Prewster has been a key figure in their success this season, he has averaged 22.2 points this season and has helped their offence massively. Kevin Roach has also been playing really well and has averaged 17.4 points this season. Wellington has had the momentum coming into the game but they will need to play another brilliant game if they have to overcome the Huskies.

Auckland Huskies have a 4-2 record this season, they sit 2nd on the points table and a win will help them add pressure on Saints, who are ranked 1st. Jeremy Kendle who averaged 28.3 points this season will no more be playing for them as he signed a new deal with NBL 1 team Logan Thunder. Huskies will be hoping that Chris Johnson, a former D-League player plays well for them. Johnson who has averaged 22.0 points this season has been a vital part of the team and if he gets going against the Saints, the Huskies definitely have a chance to win this game.

Chris Johnson is your Player of the Game with 23pts & 12rbs as the @AucklandHuskies win 92-71 over an injury-hit @NZBayHawks #SalsNBL@skysportnz pic.twitter.com/wPfqA4kduJ — NZNBL (@nznbl) May 21, 2021

WST vs AKH Dream11 Team Rosters

Wellington Saints: Ahmed Essahaty, Romaro Gill, Samuel Gold, Thoams Gold, Troy McLean, Isaa Miller-Jose, Erza Vaigafa, Kenneth Tuffin, Tohi Smith-Milner, Tanne Samuel, Kael Robinson, Kerwin Roach, Dion Prewster, Rangimaire Mita

Auckland Huskies: Jeremy Kendle, Chris Johnson, Brook Ruscoe, Dontae Russo-Nance, Sean Murphy, Zach Riley, Reuben Fitzgerald, Kiani Saxon, Jackson Smyth, Theo Johnson, Chris Mcintosh, Takiula Fahrensohn, Nick Barrow

WST vs AKH Dream11 top picks

Wellington Saints: Dion Prewster, Kerwin Roach, Ezra Vaigafa

Auckland Huskies: Chris Johnson, Sean Murphy, Brook Ruscoe

WST vs AKH Dream11 team

Point guards: Sean Murphy, Dontae Nance

Shooting Guard: Brook Ruscoe

Small Forward: Kerwin Roach, Tanne Samuel

Power Forward: Kenneth Tuffin, Chris Johnson

Centre: Romaro Gill, Nick Barrow

WST vs AKH Dream11 Prediction

Wellington Saints have been in fantastic form and players like Dion Prewster and Kerwin Roach have proven to be brilliant. Looking at the form and momentum coming into the game, we predict the Wellington Saints to emerge victorious against the Auckland Huskies on Friday

Note: The above WST vs AKH Dream11 teams and prediction are based on our own analysis. Selection of these players does not guarantee success

Picture Credits: Sky Tower Auckland Huskies/Twitter