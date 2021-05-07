WST Vs SSK Dream11: Wellington Saints Vs Southland Sharks Top Fantasy Picks, Team News

Wellington Saints (WST) will go up against Southland Sharks (SSK) in the upcoming game of the ongoing New Zealand Basketball League on Friday, May 7 at 7:30 PM local time (1:00 PM IST). The game will be played at the TSB Bank Arena in Wellington, New Zealand. Here is our WST vs SSK Dream11 prediction, top picks and WST vs SSK Dream11 team.

WST vs SSK Dream11 game preview

Wellington Saints and Southland Sharks boast the same win-loss record (2-0) on the New Zealand Basketball League standings, with similar points (4). However, while the Saints are leading the table, Sharks are at the second spot, making this clash a must-watch. Alonzo Burton and team have the chance to dethrone Saints on the charts, while Dion Prewster and Co. look to earn some more points.

Wellington Saints are slight fan favourites going into the clash but are expected to get a tough competition from Southland Sharks, who also boast an impressive line-up. Wellington Saints will have high expectations from key players Tohi Smith-Milner, Dion Prewster and Romaro Gill, while Southland Sharks will depend on Alonzo Burton, Alex Pledger and Josh Cunningham to come out on top and move up on the table.

Rosters for WST vs SSK Dream11 team

Wellington Saints: Romaro Gill, Thomas Gold, Troy McLean, Isaa Miller-Jose, Rangimarie Mita, Dion Prewster, Kerwin Roach, Kael Robinson, Taane Samuel, Tohi Smith-Milner, Kenneth Tuffin, Erza Vaigafa

Southland Sharks: Cameron Archer, Courtney Belger, Alonzo Burton, Connor Coll, Tom Cowie, Josh Cunningham, Toby Gillooly, Johnny Helu, Sione Helu, Brayden Inger, Dom Kelman-Poto, Liam McRae, Ethan Mitchell, Alex Pledger, Andrew Wheeler

WST vs SSK Top Picks

Wellington Saints: Tohi Smith-Milner, Dion Prewster, Romaro Gill

Southland Sharks: Alonzo Burton, Alex Pledger, Josh Cunningham

WST vs SSK Dream11 team

Point Guards: Johnny Helu (VC)

Shooting Guards: Tohi Smith-Milner, Alonzo Burton

Small Forwards: Kerwin Roach

Power Forwards: Dion Prewster (C), Kenneth Tuffin

Centres: Romaro Gill, Alex Pledger

WST vs SSK Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Wellington Saints will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above WST vs SSK playing 11, WST vs SSK Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WST vs SSK live and WST vs SSK game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Wellington Saints, Southland Sharks/ Twitter