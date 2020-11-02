XFT Vs TPN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Quick links:
Following a scintillating victory against Jiangsu Dragons, Xianjing Flying Tigers will square off against Tianjin Ronggang in the Chinese Baseball Association (CBA) League. Meanwhile, Tianjin will aim to bag their first victory in the competition after a dismal start to their campaign this season. Here's our XFT vs TPN Dream11 team for the game.
Xianjing Flying Tigers defeated Jiangsu Dragons 113-100 in the previous clash to continue their splendid run of form this season. They have managed five victories while ending up on the losing side on one occasion, against Northeast Tigers. They occupy the fourth spot in the CBA League table with a 62-point difference.
On the other hand, Tianjin Ronggang have not won a single game in the six fixtures that they have played this campaign. Tianjin succumbed under pressure against Guanzhou Loong Lions in the previous game. They sit 19th in the league table with a negative 79-point difference.
Xianjing Flying Tigers: Lingxu Zeng, Xierzhati Saimati, Kelanbaike Makan, Lipeng Liu, Qi Lin, Rufukati Jiang, Changdong Yu, Liu Yunan, Lutubula Lutubula, Zhou Qi, Ziming Fan, Wang Zhengbo, Ye Zhengwen, Siyu He
Tianjin Ronggang: Yi Shi, Liu Shuai, Yunmeng Zhang, Li Rongpei, Guze Yu, Zikai Meng, Senbao Gao, Jin Xin, Tian Ye, Xiang Long Meng, Deshaui Shi, Han Bolin, Zhihan Zhang, Siyu He, Tian Yu, Pan Ning, Luan Xiaojun, Guan Jian, Wei Liu Jr, Lin Tinqian
Point guard: Guze Yu, Wang Zhengbo
Shooting guard: Lin Tinqian, Ye Zhengwen
Small forward: Zikai Meng, Siyu He
Power forward: Rufukati Jiang (SP)
Centre: Zhou Qi
Xianjing Flying Tigers: Zhou Qi, Rufukati Jiang
Tianjin Ronggang: Lin Tinqian, Zikai Meng
Xianjing Flying Tigers start off as the favourites to win the game.
