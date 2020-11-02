XFT Vs TPN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Following a scintillating victory against Jiangsu Dragons, Xianjing Flying Tigers will square off against Tianjin Ronggang in the Chinese Baseball Association (CBA) League. Meanwhile, Tianjin will aim to bag their first victory in the competition after a dismal start to their campaign this season. Here's our XFT vs TPN Dream11 team for the game.

XFT vs TPN live: XFT vs TPN Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Monday, November 2, 2020

Time: 5.05 pm IST

XFT vs TPN live: XFT vs TPN Dream11 prediction and preview

Xianjing Flying Tigers defeated Jiangsu Dragons 113-100 in the previous clash to continue their splendid run of form this season. They have managed five victories while ending up on the losing side on one occasion, against Northeast Tigers. They occupy the fourth spot in the CBA League table with a 62-point difference.

On the other hand, Tianjin Ronggang have not won a single game in the six fixtures that they have played this campaign. Tianjin succumbed under pressure against Guanzhou Loong Lions in the previous game. They sit 19th in the league table with a negative 79-point difference.

XFT vs TPN match prediction: XFT vs TPN Dream11 team, squad list

Xianjing Flying Tigers: Lingxu Zeng, Xierzhati Saimati, Kelanbaike Makan, Lipeng Liu, Qi Lin, Rufukati Jiang, Changdong Yu, Liu Yunan, Lutubula Lutubula, Zhou Qi, Ziming Fan, Wang Zhengbo, Ye Zhengwen, Siyu He

Tianjin Ronggang: Yi Shi, Liu Shuai, Yunmeng Zhang, Li Rongpei, Guze Yu, Zikai Meng, Senbao Gao, Jin Xin, Tian Ye, Xiang Long Meng, Deshaui Shi, Han Bolin, Zhihan Zhang, Siyu He, Tian Yu, Pan Ning, Luan Xiaojun, Guan Jian, Wei Liu Jr, Lin Tinqian

XFT vs TPN Dream11 team

Point guard: Guze Yu, Wang Zhengbo

Shooting guard: Lin Tinqian, Ye Zhengwen

Small forward: Zikai Meng, Siyu He

Power forward: Rufukati Jiang (SP)

Centre: Zhou Qi

XFT vs TPN match prediction and top picks

Xianjing Flying Tigers: Zhou Qi, Rufukati Jiang

Tianjin Ronggang: Lin Tinqian, Zikai Meng

XFT vs TPN match prediction

Xianjing Flying Tigers start off as the favourites to win the game.

Note: The XFT vs TPN Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The XFT vs TPN Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Canva.com